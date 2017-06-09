A Sneak Peek Into Apple’s Home Music Speaker; The HomePod

But because the HomePod is largely limited to Apple Music and Apple’s other services, it doesn’t compare well with the Echo, especially when you factor in the fact that at $350, Apple’s home speaker will cost $170 more than Amazon’s.

Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference in California on Monday (7 June) announced HomePod, a wireless speaker that delivers wonderful audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio.

Amazon and Google assistants had an advantage over Siri because they had more data from their search engines they could use to train their virtual assistants and have less-restrictive privacy policies than Apple, the former employees said.

There are only a few such smart speakers now that adjust the sound output based on their presence and the number of speakers in the same room. Let’s run through its features and see.

Google Home, the smart speaker with Google Assistant built in, becomes officially available and supported in Canada on June 26, for $179.

There are also seven “beam-forming tweeters” – read as speakers – each with their own amplifier, running around the entire circumference of the HomePod. There’s nice hardware on-board and a lot happening on the back end to create an optimal audio experience, including a six-mic array that sonically maps the room the speaker is in. HomePod delivers good quality sound without the added complexity of having to figure out where to position multiple speakers in a room to achieve that sound.

The specs of the HomePod certainly reinforce this idea – the Apple-designed sub woofer inside the speaker is paired with an A8 chip (from the iPhone 6).

KitGuru Says: I tried out Apple Music when it first launched but I just couldn’t get along with the app and UI.

Technically speaking, you’ll be able to play any music you want on the HomePod. For instance, An Apple user can’t command Siri to play music through Spotify, which implies Apple doesn’t have a full understanding of what kind of music the user enjoys listening. With Apple Music integration, users have access to over 40 million songs from over 2 million artists. The only streaming music platform that it’s officially supporting is Apple Music. “Weaving Siri into more apps in iOS is a necessary move to drive usage, increase trust and familiarity”. While Siri might not come across as smart as Alexa and Google Assistant “she” has been learning consumers’ preferences, habits, behaviors for years now and doing that across over thirty countries albeit with different skills. If Apple gives you a reason to upgrade every year – the way it did with Apple Watch last year – it will lose the faith of early adopters.

The HomePod is equipped with the virtual assistant Siri and can answer basic questions (“Who is playing drums on this song?” or “What’s the weather forecast?”) and control other smart home devices.

HomePod offers plenty of features that will likely make it one of the top-selling gifts of the 2017 holiday season. The HomePod will be available only from December starting in the US, Britain and Australia, before reaching the rest of the world next year. In the past, Apple has begun accepting pre-orders on its website for new devices like the iPhone 7 one week before they arrive in stores.