AB de Villiers can put ‘big performance’ against India: Domingo

Quinton de Kock then missed an attempted sweep off Mohammad Hafeez to be plumb lbw for 33 while the largely pro-Pakistan crowd were in raptures when AB de Villiers slapped his first delivery in Imad’s next over straight to point for a first golden duck in 221 ODIs.

“We know what is required now against India and we’ll have to up our game to get past them”.

Domingo gave full credit to Pakistan’s spin trio of Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hafeez for their role in their team’s 19-run win.

Playing nearly exclusively away from home since a terrorist attack on a touring Sri Lankan team bus in 2009 has meant Pakistan have been deprived of the opportunity to play in front of their adoring crowds. But we have to back ourselves to win, ” he said. Earlier, we had seen Pakistani cricketers being unknowingly hilarious and such incident took place again. After being reminded that “the last time you met Pakistan in a World Cup they got the better of you” and that “a lot of people are wanting SA to win a big tournament”, De Villiers was asked, “So how much pressure is there?”

With the rain looming large, Shoaib Malik played a very important cameo which took the team past the DLS target.

“We had a good bowling meeting (on Tuesday)”, added Sarfraz, who saw his attack rebound after India smashed 72 from the final four overs of its innings on Sunday.

The left hander used his feet superbly to strike Hafeez for two of his three sixes and successfully reviewed a leg before decision after Amir struck him on the toe with a rapid yorker.

“He’s a quality player”.

India, who are scheduled to play Sri Lanka in their second match at The Oval on Thursday, will take on South Africa at the same venue on Sunday. Everybody gets a first-baller. In India, it is telecasted on DD National (Only Indian matches), Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Hotstar and in Pakistan PTV Sports, Ten Sports and in South Africa it is on Super Sports.

Domingo. “I’m expecting a big performance from him on Sunday”. I can’t comment on it until they have had a look at it.

“I think the difference was our bowling and fielding”, said wicketkeeper-captain Sarfraz.

Pakistan trumped South Africa on Thursday to prove they remain arguably the most unpredictable team in global cricket and former all-rounder Shahid Afridi said it would be a mistake to write them off in the ongoing Champions Trophy. “I’m sure about that”.