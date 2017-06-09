A grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday in U.S. District Court charging her with a single count of illegally retaining and transmitting national defense information.

Reality Leigh Winner, 25, faces up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines, plus up to three years of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

Winner’s lawyer told Martin that during today’s hearing, he plans to request that she be released on bond pending trial. Federal prosecutors declined to comment on the case.

A US intelligence contractor pleaded not guilty on Thursday to a charge of leaking a classified report on Russian election interference to a media outlet, CNN reported. On about May 9, the indictment says, victor printed and removed a May 5 report on “intelligence activities by a foreign government directed at targets within the United States”.

“The focus tomorrow will not necessarily be on whether or not she committed the crime that she’s been accused of the focus will be on one or two things, whether or not she is a flight risk, or whether or not we can do some things that will assure that she will show up for trial or court appearances when they are scheduled”. It’s the same charge victor was accused of when the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested her Saturday at her home in Augusta, Georgia. Her friend Ann Demasi, who has known victor for six years, testified she trusts victor 100 percent and has never known her to lose control or act violently. Winner, is being held for federal authorities at the Lincoln County, Ga., jail. At the hearing, assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Solari elaborated, saying she admitted to sending the report “to a particular news agency she admired,”and had expressed that “she was underwhelmed with what Wikileaks had to offer”. Whether she saved documents on the thumb drive, or its current location, remains unknown. Davis said she became a linguist, speaking Arabic and Farsi, and spent four years assigned to the NSA at Fort Mead, Maryland.

“I think they’re going to try to make an example out of her because of the political climate right now”, Billie Winner-Davis, Winner’s mother, told the Associated Press. She said that during one of her jailhouse phone calls, which were recorded, victor said she planned to “play that card: being pretty, white and cute”. “There’s no reason to hold her”.

The Intercept said the NSA report was dated May 5  the same date court records cited for the documents victor is accused of leaking.

Before becoming an intelligence contractor, victor spent six years in the Air Force, providing real-time translation to Americans conducting field missions.

“If she made this mistake”, Davis said, referring to the leaked documents, “it needs to be balanced against what she has done in the past and how she has served this country”.