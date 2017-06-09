Activision announces E3 line-up

In its rundown, Activision also states “be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a special Crash announcement during E3!”

Crash is back, as Activision is rolling out the orange carpet at E3! In addition to the core Multiplayer experience available for hands-on gameplay at E3, players will also play War Mode, developed in partnership with Raven Software, a narrative-based mode pitting Allied versus Axis soldiers in team-driven battles for key strategic objectives.

Call of Duty: WWII, meanwhile, will be playable for the first time at E3 2017, letting attendees join one of five World War II Divisions, try out the new War Mode, and experience Headquarters. The first game, Call of Duty: WWII, marks the return of the franchise to its origins.

Activision via their blog announced their E3 2017 line-up i.e. providing details on what all games will be present at E3 2017: Call of Duty: WWII, Destiny 2, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

Next, Activision, and Bungie will be offering a bunch of hands-on experiences for players to get a peek at the new story campaign, as well as both the cooperative and competitive multiplayer for Destiny 2. A brand-new Guardian subclass, the Arcstrider Hunter, will also be available for play.

Lastly, players will get to experience Headquarters, a franchise first, that allows players to compete, earn rewards, show off their accomplishments, and connect with friends. This will be running on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles at the event, and all attendees are invited to play.

A full-on Crash Bandicoot sequel or reboot. Additionally, the publisher also teased that a “special Crash” announcement is inbound. N.Sane Trilogy coming to other systems? Activision will be bringing the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy to fans at E3 and a man dressed up as Crash Bandicoot will be strolling around in the area, waiting for you to take a selfie with him. E3 2017 celebrates the world reveal of the all-new multiplayer.