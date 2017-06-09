Actress Glenne Headly, of ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,’ dies at 63

Glenne Headly, the Emmy-nominated actress best known her role in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, has died. “We ask that her family’s privacy be respected in this hard time”, representatives for the actress told EW in a statement.

Headly was nominated for an Emmy for the 1989 mini-series Lonesome Dove and went on to play memorable TV roles as Dr. Abby Keaton on NBC’s ER andKaren Stottlemeyer on USA’s Monk.

She had breakout roles in the ’80s, as TMZ noted, staring in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” and co-starring with Richard Dreyfuss in “Mr. Holland’s Opus”.

At the time of her death she was shooting Seth Rogen’s pilot comedy series for Hulu, Future Man. When Warren Beatty needed a Tess Trueheart, his yellow-raincoated mob-buster’s wholesome ladyfriend in 1990’s “Dick Tracy“, he turned to her. “Tremendous loss and are holding her family dear”, the statement read. Amid her work in the Chicago theater community, Headly was honored with five Joseph Jefferson Award nominations, winning three. “Movies, plays and television are chosen, for the most part, when they occur in town or on a school break”.

The mother always dreamed of being an actress. Headly was asked to join Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

“Dick Tracy” star Glenn Headly, pictured April 8, 2010 in Los Angeles, was found dead at 63 years old.

She’d later replace Ellen Barkin in the off Broadway production of Extremities opposite Susan Sarandon, and alongside Kevin Kline in 1985’s Arms and the Man; the latter was directed by her ex-husband, John Malkovich, whom she married in 1982. Cause of death is still being determined.