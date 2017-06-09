Adrian Peterson wants to play five more years

Fairley has had this heart condition since before he was even drafted. He’s had two medical opinions on the condition, which could threaten his National Football League career. The first one was one where he was advised he shouldn’t play football again.

Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune provided further details from Payton, who confirmed the defender is waiting on a third opinion before deciding how to proceed. It’s obviously something that’s significant and serious, and we’ve got to pay attention to, obviously, both for Nick and for the club.

Payton said the Saints are “hopeful and yet guarded because of the type of condition that we are talking about”.

“He’s picked things up well”, Saints head coach Sean Payton said after Peterson’s initial OTA workouts.

Fairley, a former Auburn star and 2011 first-round draft choice by Detroit, was one of New Orleans’ top defensive performers last season.

“Yeah, of course, coming around and knowing Coach Payton and the guru he is offensively, I know it’s gonna be a lot to take in”.

There obviously is concern, but there is not a final answer.

“The testing came, and like anything else with something like that, it was one small thing that led to a little bit more”.

That being said, early reports have been that Peterson looks rejuvenated in New Orleans.

“We’re just looking for him to come back and continue building on what he did for us previous year”, defensive end Cam Jordan said. We were looking forward to wreak havoc. Reddick, a linebacker out of Temple, was the 13th overall pick. “I’d be lying to you to say it doesn’t give me a chip (on my shoulder)”, Peterson said. “The whole of a year ago, I was sitting next to him like in meetings and all that”. I’m sure Nick and his agent feel the same way, but it’s challenging. “You know, I was in Minnesota for 10 years, so once I got comfortable, I kind of knew the program and knew exactly what these guys were installing, the basic stuff”.