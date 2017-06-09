After disastrous election gamble, Theresa May not

The result appeared certain to plunge the United Kingdom into another period of political uncertainty, with formal Brexit talks due to start in 10 day’s time.

At her count in Maidenhead, Theresa May’s voice quavered as she said the party would make sure there was “stability”.

The other big winners were Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) MPs.

Such a result would confound those who said the opposition Labour Party’s left-wing leader, Jeremy Corbyn, was electorally toxic.

Notable women MPs who retained their seats include May, Conservative Home Secretary Amber Rudd – who kept her seat by a razor-thin margin after several recounts – Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, who retains her party’s sole seat in Brighton, and SNP’s Mhairi Black, who became the UK’s youngest MP when she won her seat in 2015 at the age of 20. I would’ve thought that’s enough to go, actually.

A popular thought doing the rounds since the pounding Tories faced in the election, is that Cameron gambled on the European Union referendum and lost, May gambled on elections and lost.

“Brexit is the most pressing issue: a common refrain was that an increased majority would provide Theresa May with more bargaining power over the terms of withdrawal”. Delivering a superb revival of the Labour party, far exceeding both Gordon Brown and Ed Milliband, his two predecessors, Corbyn has ensured a spike of 261 seats, an improvement of over 31 since the last general elections. Speaking after being re-elected to his London seat, Corbyn said May should “go. and make way for a government that is truly representative of all the people of this country”.

May, who took over after last year’s Brexit referendum, began the formal two-year process of leaving the European Union on March 29, promising to take Britain out of the single market and cut immigration.

The electorate fatally wounded the Prime Minister at a time when there isn’t really time for a leadership contest to find a successor because of the ticking clock of Brexit negotiations.

“Mrs. May, who was supposed to emerge strengthened, lost her bet and is therefore in a less than clear situation because the truth is that we don’t really know what the governing situation is this morning”, EU Economy Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told French radio Europe 1. “We might see a softening of the stance in response to this election result”, said Simon Hix, politics professor at the London School of Economics.

Despite the surprise election result, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said he doesn’t believe voters have changed their minds about leaving. “We have less than two years to negotiate the exit.so we should not waste any time now”. The Labour Party has suggested that it could form a minority administration, but at the moment this is an unlikely scenario. She ignored the 48 percent of the country that did not vote for Brexit, calling them “citizens of nowhere”. Or, if they want to play hardball, they could insist that Britain withdraws its formal “Article 50” exit negotiation and resubmits it later, a move that would likely be unpopular with the public.

Barely a month ago, the centre-left party seemed doomed to lose the election, plagued by internal divisions over its direction under veteran socialist Corbyn. Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said the results were “a disaster for Theresa May“, the BBC reports.

As a leader of a minority government, May will be forced to adopt a more consensus based approach, and this could lead her vulnerable to rivals within the party, should Brexit negotiations run into difficulty. “That’s what we have seen tonight”. But the governing Conservative Party has suffered big losses in the election and is on the verge of losing its parliamentary majority. “It has put our Brexit at risk”.

Current plans to start negotiations in the week of 19 June may have to be delayed, experts said.