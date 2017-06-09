After Son Dies of ‘Dry Drowning,’ Family Warning Other Parents

A 4-year-old child from Houston, Texas died Saturday from dry drowning almost a week after going swimming. Drowning is the second-leading cause of “injury death” among children ages 1 to 14.

Secondary drowning, sometimes also called dry drowning or delayed drowning, happens when water gets into the lungs in small amounts, so it doesn’t disable breathing right away. The prospect of a child drowning after leaving the pool or beach is one not many parents have considered.

Symptoms can include coughing, fever, vomiting, mood swings and struggling for breath.

Clint Davis covers entertainment and trending news topics for the Scripps National Desk.

The condition is most common in children due to their small size, Dr. Raymond Pitetti at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh told WebMD.

A young boy has died a week after he went swimming in what doctors have described as a dry drowning case.

Dry drowning happens when someone breathes water in.

Frankie’s mother, Tara, told KTRK TV: “His lungs were full of fluid”.

“The fluid gets down into the lungs and causes a chemical reaction”, said Dr. Alexander, “You’ll notice when they’re trying to breath you can see their rib cage in between taking breaths”. “I had never heard of this until recent years, and feel it’s important that all water lovers know what to watch for”, another added. Gio’s father said a doctor told him his son would not have made it through the night. A family friend picked him up, and Frankie said he was OK.

A family in the United States is struggling to come to terms with the death of their four-year old son who died of dry drowning.

Secondary drowning is similar in that it occurs when liquid does reach the lungs.

To prevent drowning of any sort, have your children learn how to swim.

Baby Frankie’s family has since set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for the unexpected funeral costs of their son.

However, without it they most certainly could die, so Dr. Alexander says it’s always better to error on the side of caution. They said Frankie loved playing baseball and eating cheeseburgers.