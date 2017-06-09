AI plane overshoots runway after brake failure,Jammu airport shut

Nearly 140 people on Air India’s Delhi-Jammu flight on Friday afternoon had a narrow escape when the plane could not stop in time on the runway and went into the kutcha area at the end of the small airstrip in Jammu. All the passengers in the flight were safe.

“All necessary procedures were followed and passengers were evacuated and taken care of”, the official told media in New Delhi.

All flights at Jammu airport were temporarily suspended to check if there was any damage done to the runway in the incident.

“We are in the process of removing the aircraft”, D K Gautam, Director, Jammu airport said.