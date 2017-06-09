Air traffic privatization plan hits turbulence in Congress

In a speech today from the White House the President shared his vision to modernize the air traffic control system and move forward with implementing a satellite-based aircraft tracking system that replaces old ground radar technology.

“Our air traffic organization must be more nimble”, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told the Senate Commerce Committee.

President Trump has proposed putting the air traffic control system under a nonprofit private group funded by airport fees. Under the proposal, air traffic control would be spun off from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and put under the aegis of a nonprofit entity. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, Calif., released a statement accusing Trump of recycling a exhausted Republican plan that both sides of the aisle have rejected and would hand control of one of our nations most important public assets to special interests and the big airlines.. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) told the Transportation Secretary that she faces a “tough sell in states like my state of MS where the small airports are very concerned about where this will leave them”.

Republican Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said the administration’s plan would hurt “all but our largest airports nationwide” and remove needed congressional oversight.

The administration says it would not charge the private entity for the government’s air traffic control assets and would bar Congress from reviewing fees charged by the board.

“Handing air traffic control to a private entity that is partly governed by the airlines is a risk and liability that can not be taken”, said Sen. “It just won’t happen”.

The new ATC institution should provide general aviation users, military and rural communities open access to the country’s airspace, detect and counter cyber threats, recognize existing labor agreements and be allowed to use the spectrum for free.

Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., center, gives two thumbs up as he gets two autographs from President Donald Trump after Trump signs a decision memo and a letter to members of Congress outlining the principles of his plan to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system in the East Room at the White House, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Washington.

USA airlines have been campaigning for more than two decades to separate air traffic control operations from the FAA.