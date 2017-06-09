Al-Shabaab fighters kill dozens in attack on military base in Somalia

A Somali policeman walks through a scene where a auto exploded in the Hamarweyne district in , Somalia (representational photo) .

Al-Shabaab is an al Qaeda-linked terror group that seeks to turn the country into a fundamentalist Islamic state and has carried out repeated attacks against the government and military targets.

The militants destroyed part of the base and burned dozens of military vehicles, witnesses said.

Puntland in northern Somalia also faces a growing threat from ISIS-linked fighters who have split from al-Shabab, which grew out of the Horn of Africa country’s quarter-century of chaos.

Al-Shabab’s military spokesman Abdiasis claimed his fighters took control of the base manned by the elite military force of Puntland locally known as “Darawishta”.

In April, Somalia’s President, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, aka Farmajo, who is also a USA citizen, declared a new offensive against Al Shabaab.

A Puntland government minister has denied the high death toll, but did not give separate casualty figures.

The events on Thursday unfolded in the village of Af Urur, about 60 miles southwest of Bosaso.

The President has in the past blown hot and cold over dealing with Al-Shabaab group.

South Sudan’s rebels have claimed responsibility for an ambush on a convoy of buses driving towards the capital Juba that killed at least 14 people, a spokesperson told news agency.

“We must show no mercy in dealing with Al-Shabaab”, he said.

“Most of the people killed by al-Shabaab were women, children and elders who were living in the district”, he added.

Security officials in Somalia believe Galgala serves as a strategic link for al-Shabab connecting militants in southern Somalia with al-Qaida militants in Yemen. The group was driven out from the capital Mogadishu in 2011.