Alabama girl, 17, killed in Georgia church bus crash

An Alabama church group’s mission trip took a tragic turn Thursday after one person was killed and almost two dozen were injured when its bus rolled over onto a vehicle in south Fulton County.

The Mount Zion Baptist Church bus from Huntsville was headed to the Atlanta airport Thursday when the crash occurred.

Hours before Harmening was killed in a bus crash, she wrote a final journal entry about her mission trip to Africa: “God has called me here and he’s done so for a reason”.

Officials with Wellstar later confirmed in a press conference that they received a total of 24 patients at three different hospitals. Grady officials said other hospitals in the area received patients but they didn’t know how many.

Edwards said the city is handling the investigation into the crash, but could not immediately release any details. “So, I know He’s going to do incredible things'”.

The bus was from Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala., The church’s minister of education, Terry Slay, said that 11th and 12th grade students, along with some adults, were on the bus when the accident happened.

“We know they’re all right, we know we’ve been blessed”, he told reporters outside the church.

“I was just sitting here on the bus feeling a little sad”.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office early Friday said 17-year-old Sarah Harmening of Huntsville, Alabama, was killed in the crash.

The church posted a message on Facebook saying, “PRAY!”