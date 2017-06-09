Alex Rodriguez’s Ex-Girlfriend Reportedly Threatens Extortion, Is Seeking $600K

According to the tabloid, first reported by Page Six, Hunter claims she and the retired baseball player have been known each other and messing around since 2011, when Rodriguez was dating Cameron Diaz.

According to the man’s alleged mistress, lovely brunette Lauren Hunter, the baseball icon has trashed Lopez repeatedly in front of her during their over five-year secret hookups.

On Wednesday, they boarded a private jet from Miami to Las Vegas ahead of her All I Have residency dates. “In bed with J.Lo, he’s probably picturing me”, Hunter said. When you make love, he likes to wear lingerie and heels, or to dress like a schoolgirl.

In addition, the fitness model also claimed that when she asked him if their relationship was real, he just laughed and stuck his tongue out at her. While Rodriguez refused to pay and told the woman he was in a committed relationship with the Shades of Blue actress, his former partner demanded $600,000 or she would share the messaged with media outlets. TMZ added that Rodriguez’s relationship with the unnamed woman, which apparently ended back in 2014, was more of a fling and that he since has informed the woman he’s in a happy, committed relationship with Lopez, who reportedly meant to stand by her man. But sex is not soft and gentle, he’s rough. But it is very good in bed! He disconnects, his problems take over…

Jennifer Lopez isn’t going to let a little gossip get in the way of her budding romance with Alex Rodriguez.

“I have done it with him”. Instead, his legal team is preparing to go to the police if the threats continue. Lauren also said that Jennifer should have never believed that Alex is faithful to her. “He’s been trying to convince Jennifer that Alex is trouble”.