All eyes will be on Capitol Hill Thursday for former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey’s highly anticipated testimony before a Senate committee. Comey, who was sacked by President Donald Trump, told the panel in open session that Trump repeatedly pressed him for his “loyalty” and directly pushed him to “lift the cloud” of investigation by declaring publicly the president was not the target of the probe into his campaign’s Russian Federation ties.

Also significant to Comey, he said, was the fact that Trump had cleared the Oval Office of staffers (including Jeff Sessions and Jared Kushner) in order to talk to him about the Flynn investigation alone. The challenge to the President is though, he says he wasn’t being investigated then, but there was every indication from Comey testimony today that the President is being now on this question of obstruction. “I took it as, ‘This is what he wants me to do.’ I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it”, Mr. Comey said in an exchange with Idaho Republican Sen. “I know I was sacked because of something about the way I was conducting the Russian Federation investigation was in some way putting pressure on him, in some way irritating him, and he chose to fire me because of that”.

Many Democrats blame Comey for Clinton’s loss, leading Trump to apparently believe they would applaud him for firing Comey last month.

Sen. Chris Coons of DE says, “I think we have to be careful about making legal conclusions” and argues that lawmakers should not be “getting in the way” of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller (MUHL’-ur).

“What the president asked for was loyalty to the country”, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Fox News.

As Comey was testifying, Trump, in a speech across town, told supporters their movement was “under siege” and vowed to fight on.

He added that Trump’s denial that the key conversation ever happened – “in the face of clear testimony from one of the most credible witnesses one could ever come across” – underlines the seriousness of it.

Comey gave us all a lot to think about, but he also gave senators a lot to investigate.

Kasowitz said that the president is “entitled to expect loyalty” from those serving the administration but added Trump never told Comey: “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”, in the way Comey stated.

Russian Federation has denied such interference.

Comey has always been known for passionate and charismatic performances on Capitol Hill – and Thursday was no exception as he discussed his confusion over the White House’s changing reasons for his dismissal.

“As a private citizen, I felt free to share that”, Comey said.

Trump’s tweet read: “Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication. and WOW, Comey is a leaker”. Comey’s testimony is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

In his written testimony, Comey said that Trump pushed him to end his investigation into Flynn in a unusual private encounter near the grandfather clock in the Oval Office. Trump has vociferously denied he made such a request and tweeted the following day: “James Comey better hope that there are no “tapes” of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!”

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of Jim Comey’s testimony today”.

Comey replied, “No”, to both.

“The reason I keep saying his words is I took it as a direction”, he said.

“I was honestly concerned that he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it really important to document”, Comey said.

In one of the unexpected moments of the day, Comey essentially took credit for Mueller being on the case.