Alun Wyn Jones handed Lions captaincy for Crusaders test

ONE win and one defeat in your first two matches are not the kind of start any team would like to go through and for the British and Irish Lions now in New Zealand, Saturday’s game in Christchurch against the Crusaders could be the defining moment.

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland hasn’t allowed selection plans to be derailed by Wednesday’s loss to the Auckland-based Blues, picking a lineup below test strength for Saturday’s match with the Crusaders at Christchurch.

Head coach Hansen has picked two uncapped players in Hurricanes pair Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett in a 33-man party, but used his squad announcement to take a swipe at Gatland following the comments he made in the wake of the Lions’ 22-16 defeat to the Blues at Eden Park.

“To be arriving on the Wednesday and playing on the Saturday is just too tough”.

Gatland has stuck to his promise to give every member of the touring squad at least one start in the opening three games of the tour, which means Sean O’Brien starts at openside ahead of the tour skipper, Sam Warburton, and Liam Williams features on the left wing.

The Super Rugby leaders have named an All Blacks tight-five with Joe Moody, Owen Franks and Codie Taylor in the front row, Wyatt Crockett is named on the bench, and Sam Whitelock and Luke Romano in the engine room.

He held to that course Thursday in selecting his squad to take on a Crusaders team which is unbeaten in 14 Super Rugby matches this season and will be the toughest opponent the Lions will have faced on the tour to date.

But the Lions will have to hit their straps quickly if they are to improve on what have been two lifeless previous displays behind the scrum.

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the team in a much changed line-up.

With just over two weeks to go until the opening Test, coach Hansen has started the mind games early, insisting that the tourists can not afford any more slip-ups if they have any hope of securing a series win.

The Lions always looked to have the better of the Blues (especially in the lineouts) until it mattered most.

Boss Scott Robertson has rejected as mere “hype” suggestions the Lions’ defeat to the Blues sets them up for a miserable run in New Zealand.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played before the Tests”. If you have got plenty of it, you can do anything. He’s not able to train fully at the moment, but I’ve watched him train next to us, doing some rehab running, and he’s working hard.

“We’re really appreciative of the opportunity to play Samoa first up”, Hansen said.

The Blues’ inexperienced first five, Stephen Perofeta, was unable to add the two points and then nearly cost his side five points off the kick off when he fumbled a pass from halfback Augustine Pulu.

“We know they’ve got X-factor players”. So it’s going to be something we are not used to.