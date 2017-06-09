Amanda Bynes gave her first TV interview in four years this week

Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it.

Five years after her life began to spiral out of control, Amanda Bynes she’s clean and sober – and ready to get back to work.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you, I’m going to start acting again”, Amanda said.

The first on-camera Amanda Bynes interview in four years was released on Friday at Hollyscoop and excerpted on Good Morning America. “Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it”. Asked about Nick Cannon’s touching open letter in which he called her “family”, Bynes said “I really appreciate that”.

On a more light-hearted note, Bynes revealed that her overall appearance through those tumultuous years after quitting acting was inspired by Blac Chyna. Adding: “I love Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s clothing line, Elizabeth and James, and I love how Justin Bieber dresses”. Please stop misinterpreting my tweets for something that they are not! Although, she did tell the hosts of Good Morning America that she has been sober for almost three years.

In 2014, Bynes mother, Lynne, told E! Those treating her were thought to be considering filing for conservatorship, which would allow them to make decisions for her as she was not of sound mind at the time.

The actress was placed on a psychiatric hold amid a series of odd happenings. The actress had been flying under the radar for several years now after facing a DUI arrest and hit-and-run charges.

Amanda Bynes, photographed outside a Manhattan criminal court in New York City, on July 9, 2013, is toying with the idea of returning to acting. A different source claimed that there was some misunderstanding over the size of her role in the film.