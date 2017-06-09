Amazon executive says he’s open to Siri on Amazon Echo

There’s also changes coming for Siri who gets automatic translation native to the voice interface.

Whether the HomePod can outperform its competition is an open question, and we look forward to throwing it into the growing battle royale of voice-controlled speakers. Amazon and Google took the techie, smart-gadget route, which is perfectly fine. You can check out our comparison check here. Apple was nearly sheepish in mentioning that, yes, Siri on the HomePod can do most of the usual Siri things like make appointments, find sports scores, and send messages. The device has a better display, is faster, and comes with 64GB of memory. After users activate the device and “Hey Siri” is recognised locally on the device information is sent to Apple services where it is encrypted and send using a Siri identifier. Like Google Home and Amazon Echo, this is a speaker that is created to sit in any environment, be it the bedroom or the kitchen, and it’s a design that works from all angles. With simple voice commands, Siri can turn the lights on or off, manipulate the room’s temperature, and even shut the blinds through HomePod. We also saw numerous upgrades to the mobile operating system, like improvements to the camera, that will be key selling features of the next iPhones. Whether this will really assuage the fears of people concerned that Apple is effectively spying on them with Siri is highly debatable, particularly in the existing post-Snowden climate. That could include a reminder to make a call or a flight reservation. It also introduced autoplay blocking, which stops music and video from playing automatically without your permission on websites as well as “intelligent tracking prevention”, which stops ads from following you around the web.

High Sierra will be released later this year as a free update, according to Mr. Federighi. The price point is considerably higher than the Amazon Echo ($180) and the Google Home ($129). Even then, Apple says it won’t know who you are – it’ll just get an anonymous ID to help process a response. If Apple or Google want to call, I’m happy to answer the phone.

Augmented reality has a lot of hype surrounding it.

There are resemblances to the company’s cylindrical Mac Pro computer, although it’s not as big, or as shiny.

As were the rumors suggesting, Apple was going to launch a Wi-Fi speaker and the company did that at the WWDC 2017 keynote. So far, interest in VR has been strongest among gamers, developers and hardware makers rather than everyday users. This always happens during a product announcement, and Apple’s pricing is always a hot topic during these events.

The new iPad Pro will be available in three sizes, including a 10.5 inch model.

An early glimpse at updates to iPhone and Mac software has become a tradition at Apple’s annual conference for app developers. New iMacs released Monday are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. A new iMac Pro, the most powerful Mac ever, sports a almost $5,000 price tag. These devices will only keep the most recent messages in local storage.

“Beyond an overly exhaustive list of incremental software features, Apple’s new products offered little in the way of meaningful incremental profit opportunities”, he writes. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it’s not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG. As we understand it the service will allow Apple Pay users to transfer funds from an already linked Apple Pay debit or credit card to an Apple issued virtual “Cash Card” with Green Dot (GDOT) a leading public prepaid company acting as the sponsor bank (holding the deposits on the Apple issued cash card).

Apple Maps is adding floor plans of malls and airports, making it easier to plan ahead.

Reviewers have previously criticized the sound quality delivered by speakers produced by both Google and Amazon. The phone will block most notifications to reduce temptations behind the wheel.