Amazon Kills Its Unlimited Amazon Drive Storage Plan

As a personal user of Amazon’s unlimited storage, this is a major letdown.

Amazon are not alone in having opted to double back on an overarching unlimited storage plan, with cloud storage service, Bitcasa, also removing the option. The 200GB tier costs $2.99 per month, or $35 per year, and the 50GB tier costs $0.99 per month, or $11.88 per year. At the end of the contract year, subscribers to the unlimited plan will automatically have their subscription changed to the $60/year plan if they have auto-renew turned on, notes The Verge.

You can add additional storage on the Manage Storage page. But there is bad news for its users as Amazon is dropping the unlimited cloud storage plan. Prime members will continue to get unlimited photo storage, so photo storage won’t be counted against Prime members’ storage limits.

Why has the unlimited storage option been killed?

Users will have a 180-day grace period to delete or bring their total content within the free quota if they choose not to renew into one of the new storage plans.

Instead of $60 unlimited storage, Amazon now offers 100GB for $11.99 and 1TB for $59.99 a year. Additionally, all Amazon customers get 5 GB of free storage. Current customers can keep their unlimited storage plan until its expiration date. This means you’ll now only receive 1 TB of storage when you shell our $59.99 for one year of subscription. Additional data storage space can be purchased up to a cap of 30 TB for an additional $59.99 per terabyte.

Amazon has made some serious changes to its Drive service. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft and other have been charging for extra storage for several years but Amazon wants to beat them at their own game by keeping the prices fairly nominal.