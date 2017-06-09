Amazon Lent $1 Bln to Merchants to Boost Sales on Its Marketplace

Amazon says that more than 20,000 small businesses in the US, the United Kingdom and Japan have gotten these loans, which have terms of up to 12 months.

Amazon Lending was launched six years ago, and offered 12-month loans that charged an annual interest rate of between 6% and 17% to Amazon sellers.

And with Amazon’s Lending service expect to generate even more funds for SMBs over the next year, the UK’s financial sector faces losing a lot of business it previously took for granted.

In the last 12 months alone the eCommerce giant has loaned over $1 billion to small businesses. Amazon’s intimate understanding of merchant sales patterns though its online marketplace means that it can identify small traders with strong potential who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for a typical bank loan. Small businesses are in our DNA.

The program began in 2011 with the mandate to help these businesses expand their inventory.

Once Amazon invites a merchant to participate and the loan application is made, the loan could be authorized in a time frame “as small as a few seconds” to as long as a day, Nahar said.

Amazon is just the latest business to challenge the bricks-and-mortar status quo of the finance industry. Loans range from as little as $1000 but go up to $750,000. As competition heats up on Amazon’s platform, it’s increasingly hard for sellers to stand out, so it makes sense in many cases to pay for better visibility. Amazon has issued loans to small businesses across the US, UK and Japan – with plans to roll out to other marketplaces.

“Amazon has had a hugely positive impact on our business”, said Caleb Light, Vice President of Sales for Power Practical, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

“Traditional funding vehicles wouldn’t support our model of direct to consumer and we needed help”.

“Customers expect to be able to buy LonoLife on Amazon”. Although this creates an additional credit risk for Amazon, the company has near real-time data on merchants’ operations and can see their customer reviews, which helps in determining whether or not a seller deserves an invitation-only loan.