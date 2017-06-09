Amazon Open To Bringing Siri Onto The Echo

“Just like with portable music, we want to reinvent home music”, said Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook of the HomePod, which can link up to digital tunes from Apple Music, a subscription music streaming service. As a regular music speaker though, it is pretty well equipped with an in-built subwoofer for deep, clean bass tones and an array of seven beam-forming tweeter speakers that aim to offer clarity for mid and high tones as well as directional audio. Synced directly with Siri and Apple Music, the powerful speaker will play whatever it is told to play. As it’s powered by Siri, it is still possible to have random questions answered. But Apple was careful to frame it as a product focused on music first – potentially differentiating it from the Echo and Home. It’ll also be able to control other smart home devices and be a musicologist, as Phil Schiller, Apple’s VP of worldwide marketing, puts it.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the United States market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera.

However, Apple (AAPL) stopped short of calling it a home assistant and thus a direct competitor to companies like Google Inc.

And say what you will about the HomePod name itself, or whether or not a superior audio experience will even be able to lure buyers away from the more wallet-friendly Echo and Google Home, it’s hard not to marvel at the engineering resources Apple poured into its forthcoming smart speaker.

During this week’s conference, Apple also discussed significant software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch and debuted new iPad and Mac computer models.

Aimed at high-end design professionals rather than the home market, the iMac Pro is to begin shipping in December with a starting price of $4,999. The HomePod will go on sale later this year and costs $349.

The Apple A8’s prowess is coupled with Siri AI which transforms HomePod into a smart speaker system.

Although the HomePod looks a lot like several competing products from Amazon and Sonos, the company insists it’s really quite unique. The HomePod is the new digital speaker that will come loaded with Siri, similar to Amazon’s Echo and Google Home which packs Alexa and Google Assistant respectively. Meanwhile, Siri has a new voice, a new visual interface, the ability to perform task management, and a new translation feature that is still in beta.