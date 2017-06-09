Amazon Prime Video Is Coming To Apple TV After Years Of Delay

The HomePod represents a wireless Siri-powered speaker for the home that delivers satisfying audio quality and allows many other features such as playing music, checking the traffic or controlling the smart lights.

Several announcements were made Monday at the annual Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose.

This year however, the talk also included the first look at the new HomePod, Apple’s oddly named smart speaker.Available in December, it won’t be cheap-$349-but Apple boasts that it will have better audio than its competition.HomePod requires an iPhone 5S or later and iOS 11.

Although Siri would likely be a centerpiece of a smart speaker from Apple, Moorhead said the device’s design, colors and acoustics will also likely be focal points because the company has a long history of making elegantly designed products.

A dispute between Amazon Prime and Apple has kept customers from watching Amazon Video for quite some time on tvOS.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one”, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy. The Homepod was just one of many things unveiled Monday.

Apple is expected to announce plans this week to make its Siri voice assistant work with a larger variety of apps, but initial changes were expected to add just a small number of capabilities.

It is created to work with the Apple Music subscription service and can produce rich sound while tapping into the artificial intelligence power of Siri. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130.

Apple is also updating the operating software for its Apple Watch, including new watch faces, more personalized alerts that use machine learning to tailor information to you based on your routines and tastes.

Analysts said the smart home speaker market is ripe for Apple. Apple offered its own technology for developers to build on, and Macquarie said the new ARKit platform “has seemingly instantaneously become the standard for AR”. In other words, Sonos is now an Apple competitor. It’s the ideal size to allow a display of a full-size on-screen keyboard. iPad Pro has always had the best displays in the industry and now they are getting new features that will improve them even more, such as true tone display, wide color gamut, ultralow reflectivity, and a 600-nits brightness.

Apple also launched a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro feature the world’s most advanced display with ProMotion technology and incredible performance with the new A10X Fusion chip.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay.

Apple fans favourite online store the AppStore also gets an upgrade where the new store will make discovering apps and games easier than ever before.