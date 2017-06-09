Analysts Viewpoints: Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (CLF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports.

Wolfe Research initiated the shares of CLF in report on Thursday, August 27 with “Sell” rating. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They now have a United States dollars 10 price target on the stock. Axiom Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of Cliffs Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF).

02/05/2016 – Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Taking a broader look brokerage firms’ analysts on the street with an expectant view have Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) high price target of $10 and with a conservative view have low price target of $2.

“Chairman, President & CEO at Cliffs Natural Resources Inc., GONCALVES LOURENCO on 2017-05-03 Buy 200000 shares of the company at a price of $6.31″. The company had a trading volume of 13,053,819 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF) 52-week high price stands at $12.37 and low price stands at $4.55, its price distance from 52-week high is -50.44% while its distance from 52-week low price is 34.73%.

According to Finviz reported data, The SMA20 of the stock is at -5.81 percent, SMA50 is -14.75 percent, while SMA200 is -24.57 percent. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF). The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.71 million. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc invested 0% in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF). While in the same Quarter Previous year, the Actual EPS was $0.07. Sure, the percentage is discouraging but more headwinds are coming as looking out over a next 5-year period, analysts expect the company to see its earnings go down by 0%, annually.

Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,855,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,016,917.76. Also, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 6,000 shares of Cliffs Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $37,920.00. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,723,151 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 1,500,604 shares during the last quarter. Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Ohio-based Winfield Associates has invested 0.06% in Cliffs Natural Resources Inc (NYSE:CLF). Insiders have acquired a total of 215,250 shares of company stock worth $1,361,283 over the last ninety days. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Cliffs Natural Resources by 146.3% in the third quarter.

Cliffs Natural Resources Inc.is a mining and natural resources company. The stock’s quarterly performance specifies a shift of -1.07%, and its last twelve month performance is stands at -29.72% while moved -1.54% for the past six months. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cliffs Natural Resources by 28.8% in the third quarter.

Among 5 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. The Firm is a supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from its mines and pellet plants located in MI and Minnesota. The Company’s divisions include U.S. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cliffs Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.