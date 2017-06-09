Andy Murray ‘fired up’ by ‘strange’ time violation at French Open

Andy Murray punished Kei Nishikori for a lack of consistency on Wednesday, the world number one prevailing in four sets to reach the French Open semi-finals for a fourth year running.

He will be playing in his 10th semi-final in Paris and has made it having lost just 22 games through five matches.

After a shaky second serve was dumped long by Nishikori, the eighth seed went completely off the boil and did not win another game in the set. And the way I lost the serve, I thought was a odd time for it. Murray hasn’t played his best tennis in this tournament, but he finds ways to push through and has shown he doesn’t have to play great to beat great competition. “We don’t know what’s going to happen on Friday, don’t know how either of us are going to play, but with the right attitude, right game plan, right tactics, you can still win matches”. I have never seen anyone get a warning after they have missed the ball toss.

Nishikori got the better of Murray when the two met in the quarter-finals of last year’s US Open and looked capable of repeating the feat early on as he consistently forced his opponent on to the back foot. So it’s hard for the players to know how long they are taking. “Obviously, tried to dictate as many points as I can”. Kei missed a second-serve return, and then I think a good serve on the next point.

Fourth seed Nadal recorded his 100th best-of-five-sets victory on clay – from just 102 matches.

“Once I found a bit of rhythm I started to control things a little bit more”.

Fellow Roland Garros semifinalist Rafael Nadal criticised Ramos earlier in the tournament after also being penalised a first serve, saying he felt the umpire was looking for him to slip up.

Time violations are a contentious issue, with players allowed 25 seconds between serves in regular tour events but only 20 seconds at Grand Slams.

Murray later said any delay was down to him missing a ball toss. I think he’s a very good umpire. It was just today it was unusual how it came about. So I expect him to play his best tennis.

“I don’t know how many games I lost this year, but I really don’t care about this”. If I was playing much slower than I was the rest of the tournament, then I’m sorry for that.

“I didn’t feel like today I was playing slower than I was in the other matches”. It’s never going to be flawless so when it happens to you, it’s frustrating.

Wawrinka became the oldest French Open semi-finalist in 32 years when he brushed aside Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1. A year ago I was playing really well.

Kei Nishikori’s French Open ended with an appropriately erratic performance against top-ranked Andy Murray in the quarterfinals.