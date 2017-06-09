Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka – player profiles

One of the most interesting aspects of this match could be the battle between arguably the two strongest shots on court; Nadal’s devastating forehand versus Thiem’s scintillating one-handed backhand. Nadal won both the finals they have played, in Barcelona and Madrid in straight sets, though Thiem won in straight sets in the Rome quarterfinals. It was this stage that he got one of the best wins of his career, reversing a 0-5 head to head against second seed Novak Djokovic to beat the Serbian in straight sets- including a third set bagel.

“When you have a lot of wins behind you and confidence with your game, you can go for more”. – Bacsinszky on 20-year-old Ostapenko. “I need to do the same again”. It has been virtually vintage Nadal so far, and he will be very confident heading into his toughest match so far.

“But there are no secrets”.

World No.1 Andy Murray and No.3 tennis player Stan Wawrinka are all set to clash in the first semi-final match of the French Open on Friday.

The British tennis maestro, bidding to reach a 12th grand slam final, now faces a daunting task against Swiss third-seed Stan Wawrinka if he wants to reach the French Open summit showdown for the second consecutive year. The Swiss, however, has shown exemplary form this year and one could see a different result at Roland Garros.The other semifinal is played between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem.

The 14-time men’s singles Grand Slam champion is the pre-tournament favourite to lift his 10 Roland Garros crown and has been in imperious form since the start of the event. “I don’t know, because we don’t have the clock on the court so it’s impossible for us to tell”, said Murray.

He trails Murray 10-7 overall but has a full tank of gas. “It can be only a big challenge and hopefully a good match“, he said. The Scot was also happy about the fact that despite not playing his best tennis at the moment, he still managed to make it this far. “I think physically and mentally I feel ready”, he said.