Former FBI director James B. Comey declined to comment on a dossier compiled by a former British spy that contained lurid allegations about President Trump, during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on June 8 at the Capitol.

Trump has begrudgingly accepted the USA intelligence assessment that Russian Federation interfered with the election.

“There should be no fuzz on this whatsoever”.

“They did it with objective”, he said. “That’s about as unfake as you can possibly get and is very, very serious”. No investigation, not from the FBI or any congressional committee, has established otherwise. At that time, Russian Federation was targeting governmental, non-governmental and near-governmental agencies – possibly more than a thousand different organizations.

Comey said he was “a little confused” by Sen.

With a special counsel afoot, everything is fair game.

Comey reconfirmed what he and others in the intelligence community had previously stated: that they did not receive direct access to Democratic Party servers to conduct forensic analysis and instead received data from a cybersecurity firm, which was later identified as CrowdStrike. “Those were lies, plan and simple”, Comey said, adding that Trump “chose to defame me and, more importantly, the FBI” in those remarks.

Lacovara served as counsel to special prosecutors Archibald Cox and Leon Jaworski during the Watergate investigation into former US president Richard Nixon. He memorialized his approach to accuracy in his 1987 book “The Art of the Deal”, writing: “People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular”. But, as Comey confirmed, Trump was never under investigation during his tenure at the FBI.

“Lordy, I hope there are tapes”, he told the committee regarding whether Trump had recorded their conversation.

Comey laid down the outlines of a case of obstruction of justice that could be made by Robert Mueller III, his predecessor as Federal Bureau of Investigation director and the recently appointed special counsel in the increasingly malignant case of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Comey’s one-on-one dinner with Trump on January 27, in which the president asked for his loyalty, occurred just after the White House was briefed on the investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn. Comey took notes on their conversations because he anxious the president “might lie” later. “I didn’t obey that, but that’s the way I took it”.

Comey said Trump repeatedly told him he was doing a good job, “so it confused me when I saw on television that he actually fired me because of the Russian Federation investigation”.

The Republican National Committee and other White House allies worked feverishly to lessen any damage from the hearing, trying to undermine Comey’s credibility by issuing press releases and even ads pointing to a past instance where the FBI had had to clean up the director’s testimony to Congress. Republicans and Trump’s own lawyer seized on Comey’s confirmation, in his written testimony, of Trump’s claim that Comey had told him three times the president was not directly under investigation.

In that written testimony – which was based on detailed notes he kept of his interactions with the president – Comey describes several private meetings and conversations in which Trump allegedly demanded Comey’s loyalty, and asked him to quash an agency probe into his national security adviser, Michael Flynn, who was forced to resign in February. The president told him, “I hope you can let this go”, and he took it as more than a mere suggestion.