Angelo Mathew: ‘Sanga’s inspirational tips key to win over India’

Still in fine form with Surrey, Sangakkara opted against coming out of retirement for the Champions Trophy, but the 39-year-old clearly still has an influence off the field.

Sri Lanka were in the middle of a superb run chase at The Oval but out of the box improvisations had been infrequent.

Set a challenging target of 322 runs, the Lankans rode on half-centuries from Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka to cross the line in 48.3 overs and register their first win the tournament. All of us look up to him and we get advice from him. I guess the wild mood swings of the English weather perfectly exemplifies the manner in which teams are playing. “Yesterday the guys met him and took a lot of advice and went out there and implemented it”.

Gunathilaka’s ODI career-best innings was especially impressive as he would have been watching in the stands if Kapugedera hadn’t been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in practice on Wednesday. “In any case, you play two spinners, or you play four seamers”, Kohli said.

India will now have to beat South Africa in their last group match on June 11 and Sri lanka face a must win contest against Pakistan a day later in quest to qualify from the semi-finals.

But for us, Danushka supported me very well.

At one time Indian’s were 179 with the fall of three wickets but the fantastic player MS Dhoni and the smashing hitter of today Shikhar Dhawan takes the game in their hands and after that Sri Lankan bowlers were hit hard by the Indians and they lose their control over the game.

Sri Lanka have recorded the highest chase in Champions Trophy history to beat India by seven wickets and keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals. Malinga bowled a few, but other than helping India’s run rate, Lakmal and Nuwan Pradeep gave their captain plenty of worries over over rate as well. “We are not invincible”, said Kohli as he tried to make sense of the stunning loss to Sri Lanka despite posting, what he thought, was a winning total.

“If a side comes out there and plays cricket with that kind of mindset and executes their shots so well, then you have to take your hat off sometimes and say “very well played”, he said. They are among the top eight teams in the world. “Maybe after seeing a result like this, because we’re playing on the same ground as well”.

“Obviously, there is food for thought but you have got to give credit to other teams as well”.