Anil Kumble likely to be retained as India’s head coach

According to reports, The CAC’S decision is nearly final it will only be confirmed at the June 26 meeting after BCCI President CK Khanna requested acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary to defer the process.

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman has chose to retain Anil Kumble as Team India’s head coach, sources told NDTV.

The report added that the senior officials are of the view that it would be unfair to end Kumble’s tenure on the fact that there was a reported rift between him and skipper Kohli.

Sources were quoted by NDTV as saying, that trio of Ganguly, Laxman and Tendulkar – who had roped in Kumble in place of Ravi Shastri – are not too keen on replacing the legendary leg-spinner.

It was also made clear that the coach would get a contract which would last until the 2019 World Cup.

The CAC were involved in the process of selecting a coach only after the BCCI declined a contract extension to Kumble, who was a direct entrant as a contender.

Apart from the CAC, BCCI’s acting president CK Khanna wrote a letter to Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary asking him to stop looking for a new coach at least till the conclusion of West Indies tour which starts from June 23.

However, a final call on the same will be taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

According to a BCCI statement, the trio had a almost two-hour discussion on Thursday night on the issue of new coach’s appointment but then informed BCCI CEO Rahul Johri that they would need more time. “At this point in time, it will not be prudent to carry on with the process when India is playing a tournament”, Khanna said. The choice was taken after a meeting of CAC individuals during India’s match against Sri Lanka at The Oval on Thursday.

The advisory committee will hold further discussions with skipper Virat Kohli and the Indian board.

“On one hand, team has had great performances under Kumble. They should have done it right after the end of the Australia series”, the source said.

“There are disagreements in all teams but things shouldn’t be blown out of proportion. It’s a Catch-22 situation for CAC members”, a BCCI official present here said. And moreover if Kumble and Virat don’t get along, what is the guarantee that Viru (Sehwag) and Virat will be on the same page. Tom Moody with his cool demeanour still has a better chance than Sehwag if the CAC decides on going ahead with the interviews.