Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac India pricing revealed

Announced during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) last night, AMD’s Radeon Pro 500 series can be found in the company’s updated iMac all-in-one systems and MacBook Pro laptops – but not, interestingly, the iMac Pro Apple will launch in December with significantly more powerful Vega-based graphics.

Apple had people all over the world drooling when it unveiled the all-new iMac Pro also night, not only because of its powerful specs, but also because of its beastly space gray colour finish. Apple regularly takes the online store down shortly before adding new products, so it looks like the rumors of new MacBooks and a new iPad Pro model might have been on the money. This new model is called the iMac Pro and will be available later this year. The company announced the iMac Pro, the first-ever professional-grade iMac machine, with truly high-end specs.

The 21.5-inch model will also now support up to 32GB of RAM, and the 27-inch model will support 64GB of RAM.

Apple has confirmed that its iMac Pro would start at a whopping $4,999.

The iMac Pro is also equipped with high end graphics, the Radeon Pro Vega with 8GB of 16GB of RAM, which is three times faster than any GPU used previously in an iMac. The iMac now has the requisite hardware to power VR headsets.

Apple also addressed complaints about the keyboard’s functioning on the 2016 MacBook Pro being under-responsive.

Apple's announcement on Monday comes two months after exec Phil Schiller said that the company was "in the process of completely rethinking the Mac Pro". With the revolutionary Touch Bar with Touch ID, gorgeous 500-nit Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 and incredible performance in a portable design, MacBook Pro is the best pro notebook Apple has ever made.