Apple Adds iMac Pro as Other Macs Get Performance Upgrades

No wonder Apple essentially ditched it – with the new iMac Pro, the company squeezed seriously high-end components into a very familar, very flexible body.

iMac Pro is built on Intel’s next-generation 18-core Xeon, a powerful processor designed for heavy workflows.

The Apple iMac Pro 2017 features a lovely 27-inch large 5K display. SSD storage options are now up to 50 percent faster. The Apple iMac Pro 2017 will be coming out this December and the price starts at 4.999 U.S. dollars.

The iMacs also now come equipped with either a discrete Radeon 500-series GPU (555 or 560) or Intel’s new Iris Pro Graphics 640 integrated card. They’ll come in handy on the kickass model, so you can connect two 5K external displays (or four 4K displays) along with a Thunderbolt 3 SSD or RAID array.

The Cupertino-based tech giant last released a new version of the ultra-thin laptop device in March 2015 but discontinued its 11-inch model in October 2016. Fusion Drive is now standard on all 27-inch configurations and the top-end 21.5-inch iMac. “It’s the most powerful Mac we’ve ever made”.

The regular 27-inch iMac is a dream machine for photo and video editors, designers using CAD software, and other graphics artists with deep pockets. Featuring a new next-generation compute core and up to 16GB of on-package high-bandwidth memory (HBM2), iMac Pro with the Vega GPU delivers up to an unbelievable 11 Teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and immersive, high frame rate VR. Apple replaced the 1.6GHz clocked Core i5-5250U with 1.8GHz clocked Core i5-5350U but still left the Air with 13-inch 1440×900 TN-panel screen, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of PCIe SSD storage.

The iMac Pro will have AMD Radeon Vega graphics with up to 16GB of VRAM. Apple fits two Thunderbolt 3 controllers, just as in the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. The company also updated its 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8GHz processor.

The disappointing revelation about the new MacBook Pro models is that they still come capped at 16GB RAM, which Phil Schiller explained past year that this limit was observed in order to conserve battery life.