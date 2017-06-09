Apple adds simple Wi-Fi sharing in iOS 11

Dubbed as iOS 11, the update to the popular operating system will come with many handy new features. With iOS 11, that part of iOS’s settings menu is now known as “iPhone Storage” (presumably, it’s called “iPad Storage” on Apple’s line of tablets, though we haven’t had a chance to verify that fact just yet).

Last fall, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed a new set of guidelines to help address distracted driving caused by cell phones and other electronic devices. If you agree, your guests’ iPhones and iPads will be able to connect right away, as the password field populates automatically. It will be available for all models of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, as well as for the iPhone 5s and up, 5th-generation iPad, 6th-generation iPod touch, and iPad mini 2 and up.

Lastly, it appears AirPods users will be seeing improved functionality due to iOS 11. Kontaxis’ announcement was met with applause, and developers who have installed the iOS 11 beta are praising the change on Twitter. The interesting thing is that iOS 11 sports a feature that will allow users to easily share Wi-Fi passwords.

First of all, you should have backed up your iPhone or iPad before jumping to iOS 11.

While many already offer this through Location Services, some controversially offer simple “always” or “never options”. The description of the feature reads, “This will free up storage used by the app, but keep its documents and data”.

A new iPhone feature will silence notifications, like texts, while driving, Apple confirmed Monday.

At its WWDC conference this year, Apple announced a slew of new and exciting products, along with updates to its popular iMac and MacBook lineup.