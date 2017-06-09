Apple announces HomePod speaker

HomePod was Apple’s announcement during the WWDC keynote address on Monday, June 5. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades. At $109, the full speaker costs less than Amazon’s standard Echo, which is priced at $179. Apple also announced a new translation service in Siri between English, Chinese and the four most popular European languages.

HomePod like all the other Apple devices send information to Apple’s server in encrypted form and with your unique Siri identifier that makes your personal information secure. Making the most of it will require a subscription to Apple’s own music streaming service, which runs $10 to $15 per month and has attracted 27 million subscribers so far. The HomePod lets use your voice to play music and control HomeKit devices like smart light bulbs or thermostats, as well as letting you chat with Siri.

The HomePod will first hit the US, Australian and United Kingdom markets in December and carries a US$349 price tag – although Australian pricing has yet to be revealed, we’d peg the local stick around the $499 mark. Shipments of intelligent home speakers surged almost 600 per cent year-over-year to 4.2 million units in the fourth quarter, with Amazon taking about 88 per cent share and Google 10 percent, according to consultant Strategy Analytics.

Aimed at high-end design professionals rather than the home market, the iMac Pro is to begin shipping in December with a starting price of $4,999.

It is the first new device Apple has announced in nearly three years.

Regardless of whether consumers care enough about audio quality, there are enough Apple fans who are likely hungry for a product like this as rivals Amazon and Google have come out ahead.

While it sounds tempting, we’ll have to wait for it. HomePod now isn’t ready to hit the shelves of Apple Stores.

A set of iOS 11 features including enabling smartphone cameras to read QR codes are aimed at the China market, where Apple would like to bolster iPhone sales. This makes it not only a competitor to the Echo and Home, but also to home audio systems like those offered by Sonos and Bose. Amazon has heavily dominated the field with its home speaker called Echo, which uses the digital assistant Alexa. Although the format is not exclusive to Apple, it is not yet clear how well the photos will work with non-Apple software and devices, which mostly use JPEG.

New iMacs unveiled on Monday at Apple’s annual conference are getting better displays and graphics capabilities. Google, meanwhile, previewed new speaker features such as hands-free phone calling during its software conference last month. It will block videos that start playing automatically, for instance, and can also prevent ads from following and profiling users.

Improvements to the AirPlay feature for sharing audio from iOS devices, which one-ups Google’s invasion of home audio speakers through the Chromecast Audio dongle. Like Apple TV, the HomePod allows for remote access to any HomeKit compatible device through the Home app. Time will tell if this enthusiasm is warranted, but ARKit will be one of the largest AR platforms on launch, even as Apple plays catch up to companies like Google and Snapchat. It would be Apple’s first new product since its smartwatch in 2015.