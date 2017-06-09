Apple Announces HomePod – The Smart Speaker for your Home

Apple “can’t afford to yield valuable real-estate in the heart of people’s homes to Amazon, Google and others”, said Geoff Blaber, research analyst at CCS Insight.

Apple is launching a smart home speaker called HomePod to compete with the Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, the company revealed at its annual worldwide developer conference. This new breed of speaker presents a tantalizing future powered by voice, where computing is not tied to a screen.

Google Home is nipping at its heels.

The HomePod is a very Apple approach to the home hub. Apple said HomePods can pick up the commands from across the room with a 6-microphone array (compared to the Echo’s 7 microphones and Home’s 2 microphone). Interestingly, Apple’s smart speaker doesn’t only respond to your voice but also to your touch.

Yes, Sonos speakers will start working with Amazon Alexa later this year, but Apple has characteristically blended the two ideas – high-end speaker with voice control – in the HomePod.

Because the HomePod boasts Siri as its smart virtual assistant, it can talk about a range of topics, from sports to news to movies and more. It has a custom-made woofer and an Apple A8 chip. Apple said it will have the “biggest brain ever in a speaker” and will have several features that set it apart from competition, like spatial awareness to automatically optimize sound.

As for voice recognition, all three speakers feature far-field technology, allowing users to conduct voice queries from across the room.

HomePod is created to work with an Apple Music subscription for access to over 40 million songs; it provides deep knowledge of personal music preferences and tastes and helps users discover new music. Apple isn’t saying, and it’s probably going to stay that way until we get closer to HomePod’s launch in December.

For years now Apple has built and distributed some of the world’s most popular digital media players.

Before we elaborate, here’s a brief basic about smart home speakers. Oddly called, Apple HomePod, the speaker takes on Amazon Echo and Google Home. That question will remain unanswered until we see some hard numbers from subsequent sales of HomePod.

I wasn’t expecting Apple to come out of the gate with support for Amazon or Spotify music streaming, but I certainly was hopeful, especially after the company announced, in the same presentation, support for Amazon Video on Apple TV.

A notable absence from the list of initial partners was Sonos, a company that nearly single-handedly created the wireless multiroom audio category.

HomePod is Apple’s first major new hardware product since the Apple Watch’s release in 2015, and it comes at an important time for the company.

When clashed head-to-head, can Siri match for her AI assistant rivals, or does Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) really expect us to replace our home surround sound systems with HomePods?Philip Schiller is one with the Apple narrative. Google Assitant waveform is displayed at the top of the speaker while on Amazon Echo, a circular Blue-LED lit rim indicates when the speaker is engaged.