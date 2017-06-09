Apple announces iOS 11 with Better UI, Smarter Siri

.

Twitter user Devon T has that iOS 11 has a new volume indicator that no longer obstructs the centre of the screen, as it does now.

Apple’s new “Today View” of the App Store is created to be dynamic and ever-changing, highlighting specific apps and games on a series of of large “cards” that are set to be daily.

Apple says that it plans to refocus the App Store on games and user navigation in an effort to solve one of the digital platform’s main problems: app discovery.

Apple wanted to surprise fans and loyal customers with new choices for a device upgrade but the question is: Are the new worth the upgrade?

The , but Apple clearly wants to change that (read: Sell more iPads) in the months to come. The auto playing videos will be muted by default and users on a version earlier than iOS 11 and the old App Store design will only see one of the three videos.

In addition, Apple is planing for a lot more in-depth editorial content with the new approach alongside a number of smaller tweaks that should make the store better for both developers and users.

. On iOS 11, the page is customisable. The tool is reminiscent of the AirDrop feature, which allows users to easily share media between devices via Bluetooth.

The iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using their apps while driving, CNN reports. Naturally, most users will only want that to be when he or she is, you know, actually using the app. With all the improvements and updates coming our way, it looks like Apple “cranked it up to 11” with the next iOS.Apple has announced iOS 11 at their latest developer conference and this free software update will be released to consumers this autumn.Apple has also finally stopped selling the iPad mini 2, so that could be chopped too.

Other updates arriving with iOS 11 include new Loop and Bounce effects for photos, Apple Pay payments via Messages and Siri, and a “do not disturb” feature that can be enabled while driving. While manufacturing has been said to be delayed because of supply issues, mass production of the new iPhones has now started, Latvian designer Benjamin Geskin .