Apple Announces New Hardware & Updates At WWDC 2017

The devices listen to what’s being said and can send that detail back to California.

It’s not yet clear what the HomePod’s Siri functionality will help users accomplish.

With voice interfaces still in their infancy, Apple has apparently chosen to focus on music and get the experience right. Yet speakers in general stand out from the pack because of sound quality, and that’s where Apple chose to focus its efforts. Compared to Amazon.com‘s (NASDAQ: AMZN) immensely popular Echo, which starts at $180, that’s a pretty hefty premium that Apple is now tasked with justifying to consumers. Apple says the HomePod’s tweeter array forms very narrow beams of sound for a 360-degree audio experience.

Apple is facing some serious competition from the likes of tech rivals Amazon and Google in the race for voice-powered computing. Not a shocking move on Apple’s part. However, Apple believes that difference serves an important goal.

The trend-setting company also is putting new twists on existing products as it delves deeper into virtual reality and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. By saying, “Hey Siri, I like this song”, HomePod and Apple Music become the ideal musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices.

Guggenheim analyst Robert Cihra said Apple’s HomePod looks like a good addition to the product lineup, but he was disappointed by its late arrival and high price. This accuracy is going to build confidence in the user who will likely increase usage and trust Siri for other things over time. “It’ll be interesting to see if Apple comes to the same conclusion”. Google came out with Google Now and then Google Assistant, and Microsoft followed suit with Cortana. This makes Amazon’s speaker more functional and versatile. The number game works for a while but what it will boil down to is what skills hook me on the device.

Apple also made a substantial leap in terms of augmented reality, a field that many have criticized it for being behind in. Siri can be activated using the command “Hey, Siri“.

“People at Apple’s anxiety level went up a notch” as they watched Amazon demoing Alexa’s capabilities, a former member of Apple’s Siri team told The Journal. Getting disappointed users to try again is harder than getting consumers to try in the first place. When away from home, HomePod is the ideal home hub, providing remote access and home automation through the Home app on iPhone or iPad.

Spatial awareness is one of HomePod’s differentiating features.

Either way, the HomePod has been announced and arrives later this year.

In any case, gaining the ability to shop on Amazon through a Fire TV using a Fire TV remote control is interesting, but not really exciting. Why?

Also worth noting: Apple didn’t announce support for any music services beyond its own Apple Music. Will there be a developer kit? “I don’t know if I can envision it, but I hope it happens, on behalf of customers”. He most liked the enhancements to its mobile operating system with iOS 11 and improvements to the Siri personal assistant.

HomePod will be available starting in December, initially in Australia, the United Kingdom and the US.

However, letting Amazon blanket the mass market with $49 Echo Dots does not mean Apple is ceding the virtual assistant market to Amazon.