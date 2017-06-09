Apple Announces New ‘Homepod’ Smart Speaker

Apple has finally dived into the market of the smart speaker to take on Amazon Echo, Google Home.

New iMacs unveiled Monday at Apple’s annual conference for software programmers are getting better displays and graphics capabilities.

The cylindrical speaker coved in a mesh fabric promises to put music at the forefront of the experience.

The Cupertino, California, based company described the seven-inch device, which comes in white and “space grey”, as a “breakthrough home speaker” created to “rock the house”. “Apple will carve out some sales in the smart speaker market with HomePod but will continue to stand far behind Amazon and Google by the end of 2017″, Ronan de Renesse, of the analysis firm Ovum, said in an email. Siri can do this for you. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year.

Apple HomePod offers users to stream music from the Apple Music which is populated with over 40 million songs and growing.

Well, if you think this is the first time Apple has launched the speaker, you couldn’t be more wrong. What the HomePod really targeting sound quality over its current rivals, it’s here that most of the interest will lie. Needless to say, it comes with support for Apple’s own virtual assistant Siri. At twice the price you would expect this to be the case and Apple clearly stated that was its intention. Sonos Play3 is wider, Amazon Echo is taller. If listening to the HomePod was like listening to a CD, then audio through the Echo sounded like AM radio.

It’s probably a fairer comparison to pitch the HomePod against the Naim Mu-so Qb.

An Apple-designed speaker with high-end sound quality that fits perfectly into the Apple ecosystem is a familiar pitch. Apple said it will have the “biggest brain ever in a speaker” and will have several features that set it apart from competition, like spatial awareness to automatically optimize sound. But don’t go by its size and looks. Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes.

Apple A8 chip lies at the heart of the latest smart home speaker.

It only makes sense for Apple to use the HomePod as a vehicle for Siri, using it for Apple Music commands as well as general voice queries. Apple also announced a new macOS dubbed “High Sierra” that should please Mac users on both the professional and consumer side. Simply saying the words “Hey Siri” will effectively awaken the Apple HomePod, while playing music can also be achieved in extremely straightforward fashion with the intelligent assistant. It will also be able to control Homekit compatible IoT (internet of things) devices too, no matter where you are in the world.

Of course, there’s no doubt that HomePod will deliver much better audio than any other smart speaker product in the market right now, because it not only listens to you, but it listens to itself.

And that’s on top of however many songs Apple sells through iTunes. It will then enter other global markets in 2018.

All in all, it was a big day for Apple, with more big news expected tomorrow, on Day 2 of the worldwide developers conference.

Apple nodded to several up-and-coming technology trends, unveiling a new “smart” home speaker and device features touching on virtual reality, online privacy and a form of artificial intelligence called machine learning. The rate at which third-parties can establish that connection becomes critical, because Alexa is already very linked up.