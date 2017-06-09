Apple Announces New Siri-Based Speaker System HomePod

HomePod’s integration with Apple Music will be an advantage, particularly if the customer is already entrenched in Apple’s ecosystem, subscribes to Apple Music, and places high priority on music streaming when buying a smart speaker. “It’s the biggest brains ever in a speaker”, said Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller.

“It’s so cool, we really believe it is going to take your home music experience to the next level”, Apple chief executive Tim Cook said of the new device. Both speakers can respond to voice requests for the news, weather and tasks such as turning on the lights.

Of course, premium pricing is Apple’s typical strategy, and the company attempts to justify this premium by saying that the combined cost of a Wi-Fi speaker and a smart speaker can easily run $400 to $700. That’s especially important because people are starting to access information, entertainment and search in a more “pervasive” way that’s less dependent on smartphones, he said. Alongside the seven speaker array, the Apple HomePod boasts of a 4 inch upward facing woofer. There’s likely to be comparisons to the Amazon Echo and Google Home, but Homepod is different.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released previous year, were the first entrants in a promising market.

HomePod is deemed a more expensive competitor of Echo, which was released two years ago.

After much speculation, Apple finally confirmed at the opening of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017 that it is launching its new Siri speaker device. The company unveiled new hardware for consumers to use in their home. Although Apple is late to the game, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber says the new tools come “as the technology hits an inflection point”. Other high-end systems, on the other hand, aren’t connected and smart. And because Apple devices are aimed at a premium market, that dramatically limits the number of people who can potentially become Siri users. Apple’s entry could change this, as it did for digital-music sales, with iTunes, or the smartphone market with the iPhone.

With the next version of the iOS system for mobile devices, messages will sync in the cloud. Video in High Sierra now uses the HEVC compression standard, which supports high quality 4k videos at up to 40 percent smaller file sizes than the current H.264 standard. With a HomePod, a user will be able to control all HomeKit devices with verbal commands. So far, the service has limited payments to purchases of products and services from companies and other organizations.

During this week’s conference, Apple also discussed significant software upgrades for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch and debuted new iPad and Mac computer models.

Apple also announced a slew of updates to the Mac lineup, which has been overdue for an update.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. It will not actually block ads, though.

Thoughts about HomePod? Do you think you’ll get one? Users will be able to order the tablets Monday; they ship next week. Or if someone texts you about owing money, it will ask if you want to pay using Apple Pay.

It’ll also have bass management through real-time software modeling that ensures the speaker delivers the deepest and cleanest bass possible, with low distortion, according to Apple.

They are also adding new editing options for live photos with new effects that create continuous video loops as well as a long exposure effect that can capture time and movement.