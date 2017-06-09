Apple Announces the Most Powerful Mac Workstation Ever (Plus MacBook Updates)

MacBook Pro without Touch Bar?

Although Apple updated the MacBook and MacBook Pro notebooks with seventh-generation Intel processors – the architecture dubbed “Kaby Lake” by the California-based silicon designer and manufacturer – talk during the keynote was limited to the iMac, Apple’s all-in-one desktop.

For the MacBook Pro to continue to keep pushing its Retina display moniker, it needs to go 4K in 2018. It doesn’t have Apple’s sharp retina display, and it’s had the same basic design since 2010, which makes it feel dated. Benchmarks will show how much faster the combination of new CPUs and higher clock speeds will be, but I suspect purchases will mostly be based on price.

Who should buy it: The MacBook Air is great for students and people who want a slim, portable device without spending too much. Frankly, it’s fast enough for everyday tasks like writing, web browsing, video streaming and social media. One major drawback: The MacBook only has one port, a new type of port called Thunderbolt that’s used for charging the computer and plugging in accessories.

The new Apple MacBook refreshed models are already available through the company’s store, with retail availability slated for June 7.

But Apple’s trumpeting of the iMac Pro left one analyst questioning the April statement that Apple is in the process of “completely rethinking” the Mac Pro, the top-tier workstation that has not been materially reworked in three and a half years. “MacBook is our thinnest and lightest notebook for all-day, on-the-go computing”. The high-end model has the new Touch Bar, which replaces the physical function keys with a touchscreen that displays digital keys and settings.

Those looking for a more powerful device with some extra oomph, however, should consider the beefier MacBook Pro, which also got neat upgrades. You can see the specifics on Apple’s Tech Specs page, but the summary is that Apple is focusing more effort on the 21.5 Retina iMac, offering just a single configuration of the non-Retina model.

Let’s address the elephant in the room first: almost every major laptop vendor that ships devices with Windows 10 has offerings with 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) displays that cost comparably to the MacBook Pro. The 13-inch MacBook Pro models have only an integrated graphics processor that uses the latest graphic technology. Apple also packed beefier discrete graphics with extra video memory for the 15-inch MacBook Pro, while the 13-inch model got a new $1,299 configuration in the United States.

“While the advances in the iPad Pro are significant, you could tell that Apple is keeping their dual lens camera with its popular Portrait mode feature for their 12.9” iPad Pro update that will likely be introduced this fall. Regardless, the new machines with upgraded hardware are in stock and if you wanted to know the performance differences between the previous models and the refreshed ones, here they are. Apple says that the iMac Pro with Vega GPU delivers up to 11 teraflops of single-precision compute power for real-time 3D rendering and high frame rate VR. Hold out for that if you can. As a quick refresher, Apple’s flagship MacBook Pro was derided for being overpriced and under-powered, with many users lamenting the fact that Apple’s pro-oriented machine could only support 16GB of RAM.