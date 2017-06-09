Apple battle rivals with new ‘HomePod’ to reinvent home audio

If Apple unveils a rival to internet-connected speakers from Amazon and Google, it wouldn’t be the first time that Apple hops on the bandwagon of a technology product popularized by a competitor.

It starts shipping later this year in the US, United Kingdom and Australia.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s SVP of worldwide marketing, said on stage that the product has been in the works for “years”. At price point alone, Amazon offers a broad selection of options from the $49.99 Echo Dot to the upcoming $229 touchscreen-powered Echo Show. The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers.

HomePod users may initially be constrained by Siri’s lack of capabilities as compared to Alexa, which also boasts the ability to order millions of Amazon products as well as food from restaurants like Domino’s.

Tech giant Apple made several big announcements today at its 2017 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), taking place from June 5-9 in San Jose, California.

Apple has a short product video for its new product, available for viewing below.

Just like any other smart speaker the HomePod also has six powerful microphones that mean it can hear commands from the other side of the room even when there’s loud music playing.

A new Siri interface on the Apple Watch will also blend users’ calendar information with other useful details, like airline tickets they may have booked, the company said. Pulling music from the Apple library, the speaker was presented as being able to recognize its placement and direct rich audio sound into the room. Google Home’s assistant is able to access a user’s search and location history and stores data on voice commands until it’s been deleted.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, seeks to make users’ online experience smoother and less annoying.

The new iPad Pro also comes with a better camera – the same one found in the iPhone 7 – along with more storage, a better display and faster refreshing of moving images. In terms of audio quality and music curation, the Home isn’t a bad performer, but audio fidelity takes a backseat to other features as with the Amazon Echo series.

Apple is introducing an iPad Pro in a new size in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets.

New features coming to iPhones and iPads, meanwhile, include marginal improvements such as syncing messages to Apple servers in the cloud, saving storage space on phones and tablets.

The free software update for mobile devices, iOS 11, is expected in September, when Apple typically releases new iPhones. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products.