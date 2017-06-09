Apple confirms release of HomePod – the ‘smartest speaker on offer’

The device was previewed on stage Monday at WWDC, Apple’s annual developer conference in San Jose.

Apple’s HomePod is the rumored “Siri Speaker” that will take on Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Echo smart speaker.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Apple appears poised to unveil a voice-activated, internet-connected speaker that would create a new digital pipeline into people’s homes.

Of course, there’s no doubt that HomePod will deliver much better audio than any other smart speaker product in the market right now, because it not only listens to you, but it listens to itself.

Apple’s Siri assistant will be integrated into the $349 speaker, and can make music recommendations that pair with the company’s Apple Music service, send text messages, check news and sports scores and control compatible home gadgets like lightbulbs and thermostats.

HomePod is a seven-inch-tall speaker that has Apple’s digital assistant built in. Like Amazon and Google’s voice assistant, a person activates it with a wake word or phrase. And even Alexa on Amazon Echo can overshadow her linguistic and response-oriented abilities with its AI chops and its repertoire of more than 10,000 Alexa Skills that have been developed over the past several months.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the United States market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home and 5.6 percent for others including Lenovo, LG, Harmon Kardon and Mattel.

Anyhow, Amazon Prime Video should be excellent news for those who own an Apple TV and are subscribed to Amazon Prime, since they’ll finally have access to Amazon’s stellar array of original content, in addition to the wide library of films and non-original TV shows available on the video streaming service. Although Apple is late to the game, CCS Insight analyst Geoff Blaber says the new tools come “as the technology hits an inflection point”.

HomePod capped a keynote presentation at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference that included updates to its iPad and Mac laptop lines, and upgraded operating software enabling augmented reality for iPhones and iPads. Apple said all communications are encrypted.

“We want powerful machine learning to be easier to use in your apps”, software chief Craig Federighi said as he unveiled a toolkit that allows developers to use Apple’s AI technology. The features are part of the Mac software update this fall, to be called High Sierra. Daryanani said Apple may also announce an iPad Pro with a faster processor in an attempt to revive its long-slumping tablet sales. The new model will begin shipping on Monday.

Apple told the developers they were overhauling the App Store, giving it a fresh look, and beginning to add the floor plans of shops and airports to its mapping program. The HomePod is compatible with iDevices running on iOS 11 and iPhone 5s and above.