Already in the weight department, the Apple HomePod is at a disadvantage when compared to the Amazon Echo and Google Home. Amazon’s integration of Alexa and Echo has already set the bar high on what you can expect from virtual assistants.

With Amazon’s Echo, you have your choice of thousands of them.

Dieter Bohn at The Verge says Homepod is “the smartest speaker yet“. Google followed in 2016 with Google Home, and Microsoft is now working with Harman Kardon on the Invoke smart speaker, which uses voice-assistant Cortana. But until that happens, Apple is allowing Google and, primarily right now, Amazon to establish themselves as the market’s leaders.

Apple unveiled HomePod, which looks like an electronic marshmallow, on Monday at its WWDC event in San Jose. The HomePod is a rich, room-filling speaker that accepts voice commands and connects wirelessly to stored music libraries and the Apple Music service.

For Siri, voice recordings are saved for six months on Apple’s voice recognition servers to understand a user better. Amazon Echo and Google Home support all of the leading streaming apps, presumably an important feature when you’re setting your product apart based on speaker quality.

Limp has a strong interest in Apple’s entry into the voice-activated, artificially-intelligent infused speaker space, which also includes Google Home and Microsoft’s Cortana on the Harmon Kardon Invoke speaker.

This mostly means that your data is unlikely to be stolen or spied on as it’s being sent to Apple’s, Google’s or Amazon’s servers.

Apple is known for its design ethos, which aims for minimalist perfection in every product.

Apple has confirmed that its HomePod smart speaker will be priced at $349 (£270) when it emerges at the end of 2017. He told the newspaper that the HomePod is “a little different philosophically” from his own company’s Amazon Echo. For now there doesn’t appear to a toolkit that third-party programmers can use to create apps for the gadget or any way to distribute them to consumers, and Apple hasn’t said anything on the subject (we’ve asked). Ultimately, Limp says, choosing a speaker is a highly personal experience. At the Worldwide Developers Conference, where it revealed the Home Pod, it also launched its next-generation operating systems and browsers, and it emphasized the ability to control Web tracking. “It’ll be interesting to see if Apple comes to the same conclusion”.

Apple’s HomePod speakers won’t be arriving before fall.

The Google Home speaker can work with Google’s Chromecast devices, so you can multi-room control sound through TVs or speakers plugged into those devices.