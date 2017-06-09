Apple Downplays Echo Rivalry with its Audio-Focused HomePod Speakers

While Amazon Echo and Google Home began stealing some market share from the Santa Barbara-based speaker company, Sonos prided itself on the excellent audio engineering that went into its speakers as well as the fact it played nicely with nearly every streaming music service out there.

Asked about the HomePod, Limp says that there’s enough room on the market for Apple’s product and Amazon’s Echo devices, which have a lower price tag and will soon expand to include a model with a screen.

Apple’s much hyped Siri-powered speaker is here and it is called Homepod. The company will probably sell tens of millions of units in time, given that companies like Sonos have proven that there is a large market for such things.

A computer processor will tune sound to the room and beam specific parts of music, like a singer’s voice, toward the listener. Apple plans to launch HomePod in December for $349, starting with the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

Additionally, Apple deserves major kudos for recognizing that not everyone wants a white speaker.

Meanwhile, despite the bittersweet sentiments from those in the know, Apple has staunchly defended the Siri platform, saying that no voice-assistants on the market today is able to capture the full scope of the technology.

Apple Vice-President Phil Schiller said the company’s Siri team had tuned the assistant into a “musicologist” that learns the tastes of listeners and gets songs from the Internet cloud.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay. You’re supposed to be able to just speak to them and get instant results – no phone required.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera.

You can already control smart home accessories with your iOS devices, of course.

Blau suspected Apple only gave a glimpse at its vision for HomePod, noting its potential to be a command center for smart houses and to mesh with iPhones, iPads, online services and more. HomePod can adjust your lights individually, change the thermostat, close the garage door when you forget, or lock up and set the alarm.

Google Assistant probably has the edge over Siri when it comes to understanding what you’re getting at and what your requests mean, thanks to its superior natural language processing. Each one will have a strong focus on usability, a move in line with Apple’s push towards creating a better user experience. The speakers from both Amazon and Google support a growing number of third-party smart home devices too.

By going only for the higher end of the market, Apple continues ceding some early smart home turf to its competitors, despite a wide-open opportunity. According to Strategy Analytics, in Q4 2016 almost 4 million such speakers were sold globally, of which Amazon commanded an 88% market share.

Apple on Monday fired a shot over Amazon’s smart home bow, but the e-commerce giant might not think it matters.