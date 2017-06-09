Apple Finally Unveiled its Amazon Echo Rival

Aside from the new speaker, Apple also took the opportunity to announce new iPad Pros, an iMac Pro and iMac updates.

The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple for more than two years as the world’s most valuable technology company looks to make up for a dip in iPhone sales and new ways to get customers to use more of its money-making apps and services. Apple’s version of the smart speaker powered by Siri and the intelligence it has about your music listening behaviour.

“It’s the biggest brains ever in a speaker”, said Apple senior vice president Phil Schiller.

A survey released last month by research firm eMarketer found Echo speakers held 70.6 percent of the U.S. market, compared with 23.8 percent for Google Home. During its onstage announcement, Siri wasn’t even mentioned until halfway through the HomePod’s unveiling.

The Apple HomePod features high-end audio performance for music fidelity and quality.

Apple just announced their first challenger to compete against Amazon Echo and Google Home voice-command driven smart wireless speakers, while simultaneously taking on Sonos whole-home audio solution. Apple is calling it HomePod and it will cost $350. Amazon has also emphasized bringing Alexa to other devices outside of the Echo like home TVs and appliances. Users can also ask the HomePod questions about whatever music is playing, like “Who’s playing drums on this track?”

Still, the HomePod will be built with standard home assistant functionality. “In fact, Apple nearly positioned as something that’s not that important”.

The money can be stored on a virtual card and used with Apple Pay, which Apple expects will be accepted in 50 percent of USA retailers by the end of the year. Even in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia, that would appear to be later than would be ideal to catch the important holiday season. Although that product came out after other smartwatches hit the market, it quickly outshone competitors, according to industry research firms. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130. The Google Home runs $129 but can be found for under $100.

Apple’s VR experience is using HTC Vive hardware at the moment. This will allow the device to perform a wide range of tasks. Apple says that makes the Mac a great platform for developing virtual-reality experiences.

Apple’s annual developers conference is the company’s chance to preview upcoming features for iPhones, iPads, watches and Mac computers.

Some of the machine learning APIs Apple is releasing to developers through CoreML include its Vision API, which uses computer vision to for face tracking and image recognition, as well as its Natural Language API, which is used to understand human speech. This is a significant development, as VR systems have previously relied on powerful gaming machines to power them. Inside there are 7 tweeters, six microphones and an A8 chip – the same chip inside the iPhone.

Apple also showed off new features for its iOS mobile software and lots of other fun stuff. The current version is just Sierra. It will also be possible to exchange data between gym equipment and the watch.

The updates in iOS 11 seem to be more about refinement rather than revolution, with most of the new features focusing on UI improvements. And with the iPad Pro and insanely powerful iMac Pro it is only becoming starker.

The new versions of MacOS and iOS are already available in beta for developers, and the public release for consumers is coming this fall.