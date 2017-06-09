Apple HomePod – Reinventing home music

Apple’s Kevin Lynch speaks about the Apple Watch announcement of new products at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 5, 2017.

The latter is a very important feature since one of the major components of every smart speaker is an AI personal assistant. The pricing of Apple’s device was shared at the conference in comparison to both smart home speakers as well as premium audio speakers. The new features earning the most applause from the audience, however were the ability to block videos from automatically playing in Safari and intelligent tracking prevention, essentially stopping those pesky targeted ads from following you around the internet. The watch face, which seems like a mash-up between Google Now and your Facebook feed, will show you photos of old memories from previous years and make recommendations. The Homepod will launch in December 2017 in the UK, US, and Australia.

The Apple HomePod was unveiled at the company’s WWDC held 2 days back, which would now add the HomePod to the likes of Smart Virtual Assistant Speakers already available in the market (Amazon Echo and Google Home). Schiller announced Siri first and foremost as the Homepod’s “musicologist”, but he eventually listed off a variety of standard Siri-styled voice requests, such as managing home lights and answering questions about news, weather, and sports scores.

Over the past couple of years, companies have invested heavily in developing their own interpretation of a smart speaker. It also combats the competitive threat from Google’s and Amazon’s connected speakers: Those don’t support Apple services like Apple Music, which brings in US$10 in revenue per user each month. By saying, ‘Hey Siri, I like this song, ‘ HomePod and Apple Music become the ideal musicologist, learning preferences from hundreds of genres and moods, across tens of thousands of playlists, and these music tastes are shared across devices.

“However, In a reference to current tensions over privacy and terrorism, Apple says that the HomePod won’t record anything until the term ‘Hey Siri” is uttered.

HomePod will retail for $349 and is set for release in December in the USA, the United Kingdom and Australia, and it will come to other countries sometime in 2018. Pricier than the Google Home at $129 and Amazon Echo at $180, but the speaker quality may justify the higher price.

The Echo, released in 2015, and Google Home, released past year, were the first entrants in a promising market. According to eMarketer, 35.6 million Americans are expected to use a voice-activated assistant device at least once a month this year, marking a 128.9 percent growth from last year.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014.

“Just like iPod reinvented music in our pockets, HomePod is going to reinvent music in our homes”, said Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple, during the keynote speech.

The HomePod is a 6.8-inch speaker driven by an Apple A8 SoC to handle echo cancellation and optimize sound for a given space.

Alexa and Assistant are the digital voice assistants of Amazon and Google, respectively.

The tech giant announced the updated iMacs would have new, faster processors as well as “43% brighter” displays.