HomePod will take on Amazon Echo and Google Home, which have momentum in the arena of voice-controlled speakers capable of controlling smart appliances, fetching content from the Internet and more.

Alexa and Assistant are the digital voice assistants of Amazon and Google, respectively. While the Amazon Echo has done an good job integrating with hundreds of various smart home devices through its skill platform, it’s limited in its ability to execute on things such as scenes. The speaker also integrates with Google’s Chromecast, so you can interact with Netflix, YouTube and other visual services via your voice.

All three devices can answer questions as well as control functions in the home when the device is paired with other smart home offerings.

Amazon’s Echo isn’t officially available in SA either (it’s already available elsewhere though), but carries a US$180 price tag.

Apple has given priority to audio quality ahead of AI integration.

The speaker has 7-beam forming tweeters and a 4-inch woofer facing upwards.

The Echo has never received high marks for its audio quality, with its single tweeter and subwoofer, while Sonos' lineup is the preferred multi-room setup for coastal liberal elites and company bathrooms everywhere.

“It is the biggest brain inside a speaker”, Apple’s marketing honcho Phil Schiller said in the WWDC keynote address. Apple assures us it’s a top notch speaker, but you’ll have to decide for yourself when it’s available in stores for testing, or more likely when an audiophile gets a hold of one and writes 5,000 words about its “real-time acoustic modeling”.

While the HomePod’s price point, compared with the competition, is a “steep barrier”, Mr Gillett noted that Apple has put a much more robust processor in the device.

HomePod is created to work with an Apple Music subscription, providing access to over 40 million songs. With HomePod, only after “Hey Siri” is recognized locally on the device will any information be sent to Apple servers, encrypted and sent using an anonymous Siri identifier. For now, the Galaxy S8 users in various countries are using Bixby to check weather and other basic information.

“We completely reimagined how a speaker should make music in the home”. All thanks to Apple’s new AirPlay 2.

“You should be able to tell ‘Alexa, ask Siri X.’ If Apple or Google want to come calling, my phone number is out there, they can call…” “How their data is being used is a key area moving forward where both Google and Amazon are, for now, less legitimate given their core business models”. This fall, that will be no more as an Amazon video app will finally arrive on Apple TV.