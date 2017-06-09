Apple HomePod sets sights on Amazon Alexa, Google Home

With Apple Music integration, the smart speaker has 40 million songs on tap. It can also fetch scores, news, weather and traffic information. But the product seems directly inspired by existing smart speakers from Amazon and Google. These giants are battling over still-emerging fields that are expected to turn into technological gold mines, much the way personal computers and smartphones became moneymaking machines in previous decades.

Apple wanted to create a speaker that delivered state-of-the-art sound.

The price is quite a jump from Google’s $129 Home and Amazon’s $180 full-sized Echo. Siri will be the voice assistant responding to requests for information and other help around the house.

Apple is also bringing the ability to send money to friends or other people through its payment service, Apple Pay.

Anyhow, Amazon Prime Video should be excellent news for those who own an Apple TV and are subscribed to Amazon Prime, since they’ll finally have access to Amazon’s stellar array of original content, in addition to the wide library of films and non-original TV shows available on the video streaming service.

It starts shipping later this year in the USA, United Kingdom and Australia.

While the Google Home and Amazon Echo focus on being smart assistants, Apple has put the emphasis on the quality of sound. Google followed with its Home speaker, featuring its plain-named Assistant, last year. The research firm eMarketer says than 35 million people in the USA are expected to use a voice-activated speaker at least once a month this year, more than double its estimate from last year.

It’s Apple’s first new device since the company released the Apple Watch in April 2015. Although that product came out after other smartwatches hit the market, it quickly outshone competitors, according to industry research firms. As a music-playing device, it will also be a challenger to Sonos, whose wifi-controlled speakers are used by many smartphone users for home entertainment.

The research firm IDC says Apple and Xiaomi each has a worldwide market share of almost 15 percent in the first quarter.

“There is so much momentum building around these speakers that it would be hard for Apple not to come out with one“, said industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy.

Apple is expected to announce plans for a speaker on Monday.

The company also unveiled new iMacs for software programmers with better displays and graphics capabilities.

But Apple is late to the game on VR.

Safari, Apple’s web browser, is getting new features aimed at online annoyances. It will not block the ads themselves, though.

An afternoon recap of the day’s most important business news, delivered weekdays. It’s part of Apple’s effort to entice professionals with tablets that can handle many tasks previously reserved for laptops.

On the software front, RBC Capital analyst Amit Daryanani expects the iOS 11 – the next operating system for Apple’s iPhones and iPads – to get an overhaul that will accommodate the anticipated removal of the home button from the 10th anniversary model of the iPhone due out later this year. Apple also laid some groundwork for augmented reality, the projection of digital features onto real-world surroundings, by giving app developers tools for incorporating AR into their products. You can also use voice commands to set alarms, timers, and reminders.