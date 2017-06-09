Apple HomePod: Smart Speaker With Hi-Fi Ambitions?

The next version of iOS, which powers the iPhone and iPad, as well as desktop software macOS and the Apple Watch’s watchOS were also updated at the firm’s annual developer conference, WWDC. Kakao also said it would release an AI-powered speaker that responds to voice commands by the year’s end. Siri can be activated using the command “Hey, Siri”. The Echo has only two speakers, this includes a 2.5-inch woofer and it does not compare favorably to the HomePod.

Unlike those other smart speakers, Apple is positioning the HomePod primarily as a way to listen to and discover new songs and artists. From Phil Schiller’s presentation in the Keynote and my own personal experience listening to the HomePod at WWDC, it’s clear that Apple is applying a whole lot of intelligence to breaking apart the components of a musical track and routing the audio to different speakers. “It has a seven tweeter array on the bottom, and a 4” Apple-designed woofer up top with auto bass EQ. All of these components are managed by a custom A8 chip. The chip does all the fancy audio engineering – real-time acoustic modeling, audio beam forming and echo cancellation.

The thing I’m most curious about is how Apple chooses to handle the way music is processed by the speaker system itself. This is very similar to Sonos’ Trueplay feature, which similarly tunes its speakers to any room.

“They’re really focused on privacy”, said one person with knowledge of Apple’s marketing plans. And of course Siri inside the HomePod will be able to do more for you than just play music from Apple’s streaming service.

Apple is set to expand its Siri voice assistant to work on a larger variety of mobile apps, as the technology company comes up against the runaway success of Amazon.com’s competing Alexa service. Most other devices on the market today are either smart, voice-enabled speakers with limited sound quality (think Amazon Echo and Google Home) or wireless speakers offering superior sound but lacking voice integration. For instance, Apple initially resisted enlarging the size of iPhone’s screen despite strong sales for larger-display phones made by Samsung and other rivals. However, at 7-inches, it is slightly taller than the Google Home, but shorter than the slender Amazon Echo.

Whether the Apple smart speaker can reign supreme over the Google Home and Amazon Echo remains to be seen.

In contrast, the reviewers have criticized regarding the sound quality of both, Google and Amazon speakers.

The tech giant confirmed the device would go on sale in December in the US, UK and Australia.

Apple has announced the HomePod, a breakthrough wireless speaker for the home that delivers wonderful audio quality and uses spatial awareness to sense its location in a room and automatically adjust the audio.