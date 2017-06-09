Apple HomePod Speaker Announced At WWDC

Apple will later this year release a “HomePod” music-centric smart home speaker, challenging a market now dominated by Amazon and Google in its latest move to weave deeper into people’s lives.

At WWDC, Apple has announced a new HomePod speaker which is powered by an Apple A8 chip promised to make it sound better than any average speaker.

The speaker, while expected by some industry watchers, marked Apple’s first new product announcement since the Apple Watch in September 2014. What remains to be seen is whether the HomePod turns out to be the smashing success Apple hopes it to be. With the Homepod, Apple promises a newer and more efficient software for the speaker, as well as its other new products revealed at the conference.

Like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, the HomePod will play music while also helping people to manage their lives and homes.

All in all, it was a big day for Apple, with more big news expected tomorrow, on Day 2 of the worldwide developers conference. Amazon sells the main version of the Echo for $180; Google’s Home speaker goes for $130.

The company also rolled out tools for developers to create augmented reality applications for iPhones and iPads.

It could be one reason Apple is playing up the musical aspect of the Homepod more than its smart home features.

Aimed at high-end design professionals rather than the home market, the iMac Pro is to begin shipping in December with a starting price of $4,999.

Apple also introduced a new version of its business-oriented iPad Pro at an intermediate size with more storage, a better display and an improved camera.

The iPhone control center, lock screen, and notification center are all getting major visual redesigns, with an eye toward offering more information to the user.

The move is the first into a completely new area by Apple for more than two years as the world’s most valuable technology company looks to make up for a dip in iPhone sales and new ways to get customers to use more of its money-making apps and services.

Apple also used its annual developer meeting in San Jose, California – its largest ever with some 5,000 people attending – to offer hints about so-called augmented reality technology.

Apple is also bringing the ability to pay someone back through its payment service, Apple Pay, much as PayPal and other services already do. Apple’s navigation app is also getting an upgrade and will now be able to display floorplan-level maps within malls and airports for detailed navigation assistance.

Apple also announced the next version of its mobile operating system – iOS 11 – which will include a new setting for people who use their iPhone in the auto.