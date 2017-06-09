The number of smart home devices you can control with HomeKit is far fewer than that you can control with Amazon’s Echo – but if you want a smart home that works with Siri, HomePod and HomeKit are your only options. And sure, it’s Apple so these things are going to be pricy and hard to get until V1 gets a price cut when V2 drops – that strategy isn’t going to stop working now. Rumored and now confirmed, Apple TV will add Amazon’s content through an app to be available later this year.

“Apple reinvented portable music with iPod and now HomePod will reinvent how we enjoy music wirelessly throughout our homes”, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Philip Schiller shared.

The HomePod is equipped with the virtual assistant Siri and can answer basic questions (“Who is playing drums on this song?” or “What’s the weather forecast?”) and control other smart home devices.

One of the most important foundational technology upgrades announced Monday was AirPlay 2, a much-needed update to Apple’s wireless streaming protocol.

In announcing the HomePod, Apple CEO Tim Cook said there were many companies making products for enjoying music in the home but “none have nailed it yet”. The Echo has never received high marks for its audio quality, with its single tweeter and subwoofer, while Sonos’ lineup is the preferred multi-room setup for coastal liberal elites and company bathrooms everywhere.

“In the future Google products must be compatible with Apple products and Amazon products must be compatible with the latest startup’s homemade device”.

Fortunately, you have plenty of time to make up your mind about the HomePod.

What Does All This Mean? The HomePod sports a bulbous shape and looks nearly identical to Google’s smart speaker.

The HomePod is Hey Siri enabled with 6 multi-directional microphones that can interpret the way you say “Hey Siri” with its memory.

“Most smart speakers you see today are really AI helpers first and foremost”, an Engadget post explained. As for the HomePod, Apple’s first standalone Siri product, it’s essentially a cylindrical-shaped, voice-activated speaker – similar to offerings like the Amazon Echo and Google Home – albeit boasting uber-premium audio capabilities and deep integration with other Apple products and services. With simple voice commands, Siri can turn the lights on or off, manipulate the room’s temperature, and even shut the blinds through HomePod. However, at 7-inches, it is slightly taller than the Google Home, but shorter than the slender Amazon Echo.

There are only a few such smart speakers now that adjust the sound output based on their presence and the number of speakers in the same room.

But at US$349 (S$480) in the US, the HomePod is almost twice as expensive as the Echo (US$179.99) and three times the price of the Google Home (US$109). A study by US digital marketing agency Stone Temple Consulting shows that Alphabet’s Google Assistant answered 68% of 5,000 questions put to it at 90% accuracy. In fact, if we learned anything this week it’s that Apple plans to leverage the hundreds of millions of Siri-powered iPhones, iPads and Apple Watchs in the market as it does battle with Alexa.

So, one last thing you’re probably wondering about is how much will this smart speaker cost? “The notion of a “home assistant” or “virtual assistant” seems to be secondary”. Google Home and several versions of Amazon’s Echo, which utilizes the intelligent personal assistant technology called Alexa, are both substantially cheaper than the HomePod.