Apple HomePod wireless music speaker

Users can also set up two HomePods next to one another, and they’ll synchronize for better sound, the speaker will support whole-home audio with other speakers that support Apple’s AirPlay 2 wireless audio technology.

Apple HomePod is created to analyze a room’s acoustics, adjust the sound based on location and point the music in the optimal direction.

HomePod will retail for $349 and is set for release in December in the USA, the United Kingdom and Australia, and it will come to other countries sometime in 2018.

Analysts said Apple is playing to its strength in the music industry by focusing on sound quality and its catalog of songs available on HomePod.

While Amazon Prime Video has never been included on Apple TV, the dispute has been more than a one-way affair.

The HomePod is Apple’s first new gadget in almost three years, following its announcement of the Apple Watch in September 2014.

The company is also launching new models of both the iPad and the Mac computer.

In addition, Cook said Apple, headquartered in Cupertino, Northern California, now has 16 million registered software developers worldwide for its consumer electronics, including smartphone known as iPhone, and 3 million of them were added past year.

On the software side, upgrades made to Apple’s iOS mobile operating system seem to be the real showstoppers, with the release of iOS 11 (pictured above).