Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Updates iMac, MacBook, MacBook Pro

The updated iMac features faster Kaby Lake processors up to 4.2 GHz with Turbo Boost up to 4.5 GHz and supports up to twice the memory as the previous generation.

Apple hasn’t forgotten its littlest MacBook after all.

AMD has announced a new family of workstation-targeted graphics processors, the Polaris-based Radeon Pro 500 series, even as its customer Apple promises to begin shipping machines with next-generation Vega replacements by December. While a spec bump isn’t traditionally an update worth getting excited about, the MacBook Pro isn’t exactly a traditional device.

Keeping all of this hardware from overheating required a new cooling system, and Apple claims that the new dual-fan, centrifugal fan design in the iMac Pro will keep everything cool and quiet. – The new iPad Pro includes dynamic refresh rate adjustments, screens move from 24hz to 48hz to 120hz. This fall Intel systems with i9 Core with 10 to 18 cores will ship for Windows PCs as will AMD Threadripper systems with up to 16 cores. In theory 10G Ethernet is 10 times faster than the 1G Ethernet solutions most people are now using.

– Every customer who buys Mac from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online**, to help them set up email, show them how to install apps and more. Yes, the new iMac Pro is a computer that costs as much as a decent used vehicle, but all for good reason.

The graphics are workstation-grade – the upcoming Radeon Vega with up to 16GB VRAM. The exterior is the same as the standard 27-inch iMac – ports and all – except for a Space Gray colour scheme taken from the company’s and iPads and MacBook Pros.

The 21.5-inch iMac will start at $1099 and the 4K 21.5-inch model at $1299. The all-new iMac Pro sports 27-inch Retina 5K display with up to 18-core Xeon processors and up to 22 Teraflops of graphics computation. Also new are “50% faster” storage options and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. Apple has now improved the brightness to 500 nits, making them 43 per cent brighter than previous generation.

To demo the performance of the new Mac Pros, Apple brought out VFX legend John Knoll. Add 802.11ac Wi-Fi to the mix alongside a decent fibre internet connection and you’re guaranteed rapid-fire download and upload speeds. Support for both Unity and Unreal engines are coming to Mac, as is the Steam VR SDK. For GPUs, the 21-inch iMac model will move to the Radeon Pro 555 and 560, while the 27-inch version will get the 570, 575, or 580 models. The updated iMacs will be available later today.

“To round off Apple’s Hardware was the debut of the new 10.5” iPad Pro.

The upgraded MacBook Pro gains only support for Kaby Lake chips.

13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1,299 and $1,799 with a Touch Bar respectively. All that power will set you back, however. Or if you want four, you’ll need to get the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar, or the larger 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar. There’s also an Apple Pen case as well. Combine this with Apple’s new Metal 2 graphics API and the native support in MacOS High Sierra, and VR just became a reality on the iMac, for gaming and content creation alike.

Apple also upgraded its iPad Pro tablets.